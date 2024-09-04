Microban International And CiCLO® Technology Form Strategic Partnership To Enhance Functionality And Sustainability In Textiles

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — September 4, 2024 — Microban International, supplier of antimicrobial solutions, and CiCLO® Technology, a pioneer in reducing microfiber pollution from synthetic materials, have formed a strategic partnership to build sustainable performance functionality into synthetic fibers, yarns, and fabrics. This collaboration combines Microban’s advanced odor control technologies with CiCLO’s innovative biodegradable technology, providing textile manufacturers with solutions that enhance performance and sustainability goals in various textile applications.

This partnership introduces a unique combination of technologies. Microban’s odor control and antimicrobial protection offer long-lasting odor neutralization, extending the life and freshness of textiles. Microban technology helps reduce consumers’ reliance on washing and prevents damaging odor build-up on synthetic fabrics. CiCLO® technology enables polyester and nylon to biodegrade in end-of-life environments. It also accelerates the breakdown of synthetic fibers shed during manufacturing and laundering, helping reduce the environmental impact of microplastic fibers.

“Microban and CiCLO® Technology are a perfect match in our shared commitment to innovation and delivering customer solutions,” said Brian Aylward, director of business development for Microban’s global textile group. “Together, we’re providing an ideal solution for brands and retailers seeking high-performance textiles that also meet sustainability goals, from apparel to bedding and upholstery.”

By integrating these technologies, manufacturers can now offer textiles that meet consumer demands for durability and freshness and align with growing environmental concerns. Microban’s antimicrobial properties help products stay cleaner and last longer, and awareness and trust in the Microban brand help manufacturers communicate those benefits and deliver peace of mind to consumers. CiCLO’s technology helps ensure that synthetic fibers behave more like wool, a natural fiber, in their end-of-life process, reducing the persistence of microplastic fibers in the environment. These combined technologies address critical industry challenges and set a new standard for the next level of sustainable textile production.

“The collaboration with Microban responds directly to market needs. It offers a dual-benefit solution that enhances textile performance during use without compromising the long-term impact on the environment – a breakthrough innovation,” said Cheryl Smyre, vice president at Parkdale Advanced Materials, the parent company of CiCLO® Technology.

The textile industry solution bringing CiCLO® and Microban technologies together debuts at New York Home Fashion Market week September 11-14, 2024, in New York.

For more information on CiCLO® Technology, a biodegradable synthetic solution to reducing plastic microfiber pollution, visit ciclotextiles.com.

For more information on Microban and its anti odor and antimicrobial technologies for fresher and cleaner textiles, visit microban.com.

Posted: September 4, 2024

Source: Microban International