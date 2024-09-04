Faherty Brand Launches Collection Made With CIRCULOSE®

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — September 4, 2024 — Circulose, the Swedish innovator behind the circular material CIRCULOSE made out of 100% textile waste, is proud to announce its collaboration with Faherty Brand, a leading American lifestyle brand, on the launch of a new collection made using CIRCULOSE. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the fashion industry’s commitment to sustainability, offering consumers high-quality circular garments.

CIRCULOSE is a groundbreaking material made from 100% recycled textiles, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transformed into highly performing products. The collaboration with Faherty Brand showcases CIRCULOSE in a collection that blends timeless design with a dedication to reducing environmental impact.

“Over the past months, Faherty Brand has been diligently working with suppliers to develop our Fall 2024 launch of viscose made with CIRCULOSE. This adoption contributes to a positive environmental impact, aligning with our broader impact goals. It also supports our commitment to Canopy by encouraging the use of Next Generation fibers. By integrating CIRCULOSE into our products, we’re taking significant steps towards a more circular and responsible fashion industry,” said Lisa Diegel, Director of Global Sustainability at Faherty Brand.

“It is exciting to be working with Faherty Brand and to boost our shared vision for circular fashion by using CIRCULOSE into the collection. This partnership is a testament to exemplary collaboration aimed at implementing a scalable model for circularity. CIRCULOSE is the only Next Gen material made from 100% recycled textiles that is available at scale. Thank you for believing in our vision and helping us take steps toward a more sustainable future in fashion,” said Anna Sammarco, Senior Director Business Development and Strategy at Circulose.

Faherty Brand’s new collection features garments made with CIRCULOSE, marking the beginning of the use of CIRCULOSE, with more coming in spring 2025. This collaboration not only highlights the versatility of CIRCULOSE as a fabric but also demonstrates Faherty Brand’s ongoing efforts to incorporate sustainable practices throughout their production processes.

The collection’s alignment with Canopy Planet’s goals further emphasizes Faherty Brand’s commitment to supporting Next Generation fibers and contributing to a better planet.

The new collection is now available at Faherty Brand stores and online. Customers can enjoy garments that combine the brand’s signature relaxed style with the innovative, circular benefits of CIRCULOSE.

To learn more about Circulose visit www.circulose.com.

Source: Circulose