Sustainable Composite Reinforcements Solutions: KARL MAYER North America Looks Forward To Participating As An Innovative Specialist For Non-Crimp Fabric Production At CAMX

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — August 7, 2024 — After a break, KARL MAYER North America will return to exhibit at CAMX, the most important composites trade show in North America, from September 9 to 12, 2024 in San Diego.

The KARL MAYER GROUP subsidiary can be found at booth EE54 in the San Diego Convention Center. Here it will present as an innovative partner to the composites industry with high-performance machines such as the COP MAX 4, a flexible all-rounder to produce multilayer, multiaxial fabric structures; the COP MAX 5, specifically for processing carbon fibers; and the UD 700 fiber spreading system.

Furthermore, a new machine was launched this spring. It is called MAX GLASS ECO and impresses with its perfect price-performance ratio. If the focus is on the highly productive manufacturing of goods for standard applications made exclusively from glass fibers, the new MAX GLASS ECO is worth a look.

Besides the machines, the experienced sector player supports customers with pioneering application developments. The focus of the medial presentation will be the processing of natural fibers into sustainable composite reinforcements. In cooperation with representatives of the winter sports industry, KARL MAYER has already processed hemp tapes and flax fibers into non-crimp fabrics for snowboards and skis with COP MAX 4.

Examples were launched at the last editions of this year’s Techtextil and JEC World which were very well received by visitors. Lutz Heinig, Sales Manager at Technical Textiles at KARL MAYER North America, is excited to present to the American trade audience. “The global composites industry is under enormous pressure to reduce its ecological footprint. Our non-crimp fabrics made from natural fibers can make an important contribution to this,” says the market expert. He also looks forward to welcoming customers and introducing companies new to this sector to KARL MAYER’s innovative technologies.

Posted: August 7, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP