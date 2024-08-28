Huntsman Launches AVALON® GECKO TPU – Engineered For Ultimate Grip In Footwear

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — August 28, 2024 — Huntsman has developed a new range of innovative, high-performing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials for the footwear industry that offer game-changing possibilities for soling applications. The new AVALON® GECKO TPU portfolio offers a series of products that have exceptional grip and durability and have been developed with circularity in mind. Tailor made for use in high performance soling applications, the range includes an extrudable grade for creating super thin outsoles and a product that can be foamed to produce a very low density and super soft material with a unique touch and feel.

Drawing inspiration from the extraordinary grip of geckos, products in the AVALON® GECKO TPU portfolio offer comparable slip performance to rubber in both wet and dry conditions. A great choice for outsoles for running, hiking and safety shoes, the new GECKO TPU portfolio contains products that are soft (shore 60-65A) yet highly durable with excellent abrasion resistance.

To help ensure ultimate design and production versatility for its customers, Huntsman has developed three grades of AVALON® GECKO TPU:

AVALON® 6044 AG – an opaque, injectable grade that is ideal for safety shoes

AVALON® 6053 AG – a transparent, extrusion grade optimized for running applications

AVALON® 6055 AG – a transparent, injectable grade for exceptional wet slip performance.

The extrudable GECKO grade, AVALON® 6053 AG TPU represents a major step forward in footwear – enabling the creation of outsoles that are up to 50% thinner and lighter than conventional outsoles, without compromising quality, performance or durability. The injectable AVALON® 6044 AG grade has been developed to offer fast cycle times for improved productivity.

In addition, all AVALON® GECKO TPU grades offer adhesive-free bonding when paired with other TPU midsole materials and, thanks to their compatibility, can be mechanically recycled with minimal impact on material performance*. They can also be easily coloured and engineered to create different textures and surface finishes.

Matthew Canoy, Global Marketing Director PU Elastomers at Huntsman, said: “The development of AVALON® GECKO TPU represents a significant advancement towards achieving circular footwear. Developed to be dependable, durable, and with circularity in mind, AVALON® GECKO TPU materials ensure that sustainability and high performance are in lock step with one another, with no compromises. The feedback we’ve received from customers that have tested AVALON® GECKO TPU products has been incredibly positive. We are excited to launch the range and continue our conversations with footwear brands that want to get a gecko-like grip in their soling applications.”

AVALON® GECKO TPU was officially launched at the NW Materials Show in Portland, Oregon on August 28, 2024.

Huntsman is a leading provider of polyurethane, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and textile-based solutions to the footwear industry. Working closely with many of the world’s leading footwear and sports brands, the company’s global footwear team provides fully formulated grades and tailor-made systems. In terms of focus, Huntsman concentrates its innovation efforts on the development of sustainable solutions that meet the automation, customization and smart manufacturing needs of its customers.

For more information about AVALON® GECKO TPUs, go to: www.avalon-gecko.com

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: Huntsman Corporation