INDOCHINO And Nordstrom Strengthen Partnership With Expansion Of Made To Measure Suiting In Five New Locations

VANCOUVER, BC — July 25, 2024 — INDOCHINO, the global provider of custom apparel, and Nordstrom, the renowned fashion retailer, are pleased to announce the expansion of their successful partnership with the addition of five new INDOCHINO shop-in-shop locations across the United States.

Building upon the phenomenal success of this collaboration since 2020, INDOCHINO will now offer its made to measure suiting experience in the following Nordstrom locations:

Nordstrom Los Cerritos Center – Cerritos, CA

Nordstrom Alderwood Mall – Lynnwood, WA

Nordstrom Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks, CA

Nordstrom Irvine Spectrum Center – Irvine, CA

Nordstrom Fashion Centre at Pentagon City – Pentagon City, VA

This expansion brings the total number of INDOCHINO shops within Nordstrom to 32, further solidifying their commitment to providing personalized, high-quality menswear to a wider audience. With this latest addition, INDOCHINO’s reach now extends to within 50 miles of more than 90% of the U.S. population, ensuring that customers across the country can enjoy the unparalleled experience of creating custom-tailored suits and apparel.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Nordstrom and bring our unique made to measure experience to even more customers,” said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. “This expansion is a testament to the success of our collaboration and the growing demand for personalized fashion.”

“Nordstrom has always been committed to helping customers look good and feel their best along with an exceptional level of service,” said Jian DeLeon, men’s fashion director at Nordstrom. “Our partnership with Indochino certainly reflects those shared values and gives customers the experience of making really great custom suits that speak to the evolving tailored market.”

Customers visiting the new INDOCHINO shops at their local Nordstrom can expect a personalized shopping experience guided by the brand’s expert Style Guides who will help them create custom-tailored suits, shirts, chinos, and outerwear. During each appointment, customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each unique piece of apparel is made to the customer’s precise measurements and shipped directly to their door; hassle free within three weeks.

INDOCHINO and Nordstrom invite customers to discover the ultimate in personalized style and experience the future of made to measure fashion at their new shop-in-shop locations.

Posted: July 25, 2024

Source: Indochino Apparel Inc.