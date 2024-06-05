Champion Thread Promotes Grant Spangler To Vice President

GASTONIA, N.C. — June 5, 2024 — Champion Thread Company (CTC), a fast-growing manufacturer and marketer of industrial sewing threads, specialty yarns, and other textile and sewn products accessories, announces the promotion of Grant Spangler to Vice President of Manufacturing.

The newly created role expands Spangler’s responsibilities during his 12 years as CTC’s Director of Manufacturing to include a more strategic role in supporting next-level growth of the industrial sewing thread, engineered yarns, and related accessories manufacturer and supplier.

“During his 12-plus years with CTC, Grant has proven to be a key contributor to our growth and success,” said CEO and President Matt Poovey. “Our clients and the entire CTC team benefit from his deep industry experience and dedication to his craft. He is well-deserving of this promotion as he has long played a strategic role in our business.”

A 25-year textile industry professional, Mr. Spangler has served CTC as Director of Manufacturing for twelve years. In his newly expanded role, he will continue to oversee the company’s manufacturing (winding, twisting, and dyeing), warehousing, quality and sustainability activities while taking on a more strategic role in leveraging technology and elevating the workforce to support the company’s continuing strong growth.

“I am honored with the promotion and am proud to be part of a company with the integrity and culture that our teams and customers value,” said Spangler. “I am confident that this expanded role will provide me with even greater opportunities to accelerate the growth of the business.”

Before joining CTC, Spangler served as Quality Manager and Plant Manager for Spectrum Dyed Yarns, Inc. Grant holds a BS degree in Textile Management from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Gardner Webb College. He has also served as an Adjunct Instructor in Industrial Management at Cleveland Community College.

Posted: June 5, 2024

Source: Champion Thread Company (CTC)