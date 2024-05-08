Zyler Virtual Try-On Wins Virtual Fitting Room Innovation Of The Year At RetailTech Breakthrough Awards 2024

LONDON, UK — May 8, 2024 — Anthropics Technology, a provider of AI fashion try-on solutions, is proud to announce that its Zyler Virtual Try-On technology has won the “Virtual Fitting Room Innovation of the Year” award at the 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.

Zyler Virtual Try-On enables shoppers to try on clothing on the screen – without a physical product. Retailers using Zyler technology have seen an increase in browsing time and engagement as well as reduced returns. Zyler’s partners include John Lewis Fashion Rental, Moss, and Larusmiani among other fashion brands. This award honors Zyler’s innovation and contribution to the fashion retail industry.

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards recognize top companies, technologies, and products in the retail industry. This year, thousands of nominations were received from all over the world. Anthropics Technology joins a distinguished list of winners, including UPS, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Advatix, Berkshire Grey, Happy Returns, GK Software, Manhattan Associates, Panasonic Connect, and other leading companies and startups in the retail technology industry.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Alexander Berend, CEO of Anthropics Technology. “Zyler Virtual Try-On represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to create innovative solutions that improve fashion retail experience and customer journey.”

Zyler Virtual Try-On enables customers to virtually try on clothing from any device, providing a seamless and accurate clothing try-on experience without a physical item. This innovative technology allows users to visualize how outfits will look on them, offering a personalized shopping experience that enhances customer satisfaction and reduces returns for retailers.

Posted: May 8, 2024

Source: Anthropics Technology