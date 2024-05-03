3M Thinsulate™ And Scotchgard™ Announce Sponsorship Of Everest Marathon 2024 And Unveils Cutting-Edge Gear For Athletes In The World’s Highest Marathon

ST. PAUL, Minn. — May 17, 2024 — 3M Thinsulate™ and Scotchgard™ are thrilled to announce their official sponsorship of the Everest Marathon 2024, set to take place on May 29. This prestigious event, known as the world’s highest marathon, will see elite athletes tackling the formidable terrain of Mount Everest.

In 2024, the Everest Marathon celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of incredible human achievement and endurance. This iconic race offers participants an unparalleled adventure, blending the thrill of extreme sports with the awe-inspiring beauty of the Himalayas. Runners can choose from three race types: the full marathon, half marathon, and a 60K ultra-marathon. Each route presents its own unique challenges and breathtaking vistas, making this event a must-experience for athletes worldwide.

The Everest Marathon is not just a race; it’s a journey through one of the planet’s most rugged and majestic landscapes. Starting from the Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters (17,598 feet), participants descend to Namche Bazaar at 3,440 meters (11,286 feet), navigating steep inclines, rocky paths, and dramatic weather changes. This race tests the limits of endurance and resilience, offering an exhilarating story of personal triumph against nature’s toughest conditions.

Empowering Athletes with High Performance Gear: 3M’s Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability in Sports Gear

In an exciting collaboration with 3M Thinsulate and Scotchgard, elite athletes from around the world have been selected to receive cutting-edge gear for their participation in the Everest Marathon. These specially designed coats, sleeping bags, and vests are equipped with the latest in 3M Thinsulate technology, ensuring maximum warmth and protection against the harsh elements of the Himalayas. With custom-designed gear tailored to their specific needs, these athletes are geared up for success as they tackle the grueling terrain and unpredictable weather of the world’s highest marathon.

With the addition of coats treated with Scotchgard Protector water repellent and T-Shirts’ treated with Scotchgard Protector moisture wicking agent, these athletes will stay dry, comfortable, and focused on the race ahead. Thanks to 3M Thinsulate and Scotchgard, these athletes are ready to conquer Mount Everest and make history in the 100th anniversary of this legendary race.

“We are excited to support these incredible athletes as they take on one of the most challenging races in the world,” said Melissa Blakley at 3M, 3M Thinsulate & Scotchgard Global Portfolio Director. “Our advanced Thinsulate and Scotchgard technology is designed to provide the ultimate performance in cold weather, ensuring that the top runners are equipped with the best possible gear to help them succeed. At 3M, we are committed to empowering athletes to push their limits and achieve their dreams, and this sponsorship is a testament to that commitment.”

3M Thinsulate™ and Scotchgard™ Revolutionizing Performance in Extreme Conditions

3M Thinsulate Water Resistant Insulation in these coats offers superior warmth and comfort, enhanced water resistance, and lightweight design. Designed by renowned outdoor designer Rico Lee, these coats blend cutting-edge technology with modern style. The sleeping bags feature 3M Thinsulate High Loft insulation for advanced thermal efficiency in cold environments. 3M Thinsulate Anti-Static Insulation, part of our Thinsulate family, incorporates anti-static fibers for improved garment performance. Made with 30 percent recycled fibers from post-consumer plastic bottles, it provides warmth and anti-static properties.

3M Scotchgard Protector Water Resistant Treatment enhances fabric performance by imparting water repellency and stain resistance. 3M Scotchgard Moisture Wicking Treatment keeps fabric cool by wicking away moisture, all while helping to release stains. Both treatments allow fabric to maintain softness and breathability.

Originally introduced in 1978 for skiers, 3M Thinsulate Insulation now utilizes 3M’s technology for thin, lightweight synthetic insulation that retains warmth even after washing. Many Thinsulate Insulation products, including Anti-Static insulation, Type R100 Featherless insulation, and Types EP and EC insulations are made from post-consumer recycled fibers. Those 3M Thinsulate Insulation products that utilize recycled materials reflect 3M’s focus on its strategic sustainability framework. 3M’s global HQ is powered by 100-percent renewable electricity, and more than 50 percent of the company’s global electricity comes from renewable sources. 3M has also pledged $1 billion over 20 years to accelerate environmental goals, including achieving carbon neutrality across operations by 2050, with a 50-percent reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (versus a baseline year of 2019); reducing water usage, indexed to net sales, by 25 percent across all facilities by 2030 (versus 2019); and reducing dependence on virgin fossil-based plastics by 125 million pounds by 2025.

Posted: May 28, 2024

Source: 3M