Successful Collaboration: Groz-Beckert And Santoni Develop Innovative INNOTAS Knitting System

ALBSTADT, Germany / BRESCIA, Italy — APRIL 9, 2024 — In recent years, Italian circular knitting machine manufacturer Santoni (part of the Lonati Group) and Groz-Beckert have worked together to develop a new self-cleaning knitting system for the INNOTAS circular knitting machine. The knitting system is also called INNOTAS and consists of the circular knitting machine needle SAN™ DUO and the corresponding sinker SNK DUO-OL.

Driven by the increasing demands on sustainability aspects and the desired increases in efficiency, Groz-Beckert had the goal of developing a new, energy-efficient knitting system. Groz-Beckert approached Santoni with a corresponding cooperation request. Following various preliminary investigations, the go-ahead was finally given in January 2015 for the joint development of a self-cleaning system in the needle area with side-by-side needles and a low shank.

The circular knitting machine needle SAN™ DUO with the sinker SNK DUO-OL was developed to meet the desired requirements. The special feature: In the innovative knitting system, there are two needles in the needle channel and two sinkers in one sinker channel. The benefits became apparent in initial field trials with experienced end customers in 2016. In the following years, the knitting system was continuously analyzed and further optimized.

The double filling in the needle channel significantly reduces soiling. In addition, the further developed shape of the knitting system ensures that any yarn lint is automatically removed from the machine during the knitting process. This extends the cleaning interval, making work more time-efficient and increasing productivity.

Both the needle SAN™ DUO and the sinker SNK DUO-OL are characterized by a particularly low shaft with a predetermined breaking notch. The low shank minimizes soiling, while the predetermined breaking groove enables controlled needle breakage in the event of wear at the desired point. This reduces errors in the knitting process and machine downtimes.

Groz-Beckert offers interested machine builders various cooperation opportunities to jointly develop new products or improve existing ones. Groz-Beckert’s Technology and Development Center (TEZ) can provide the appropriate framework for co-development projects. The cooperation with Santoni has resulted in joint patents from which both companies benefit.

Posted: April 9, 2024

Source: Groz-Beckert