Staud And Wrangler® Unveil Second Installment Of Collaboration For Spring 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA — APRIL 9, 2024 — Following the resounding success of their inaugural collaboration in Fall 2023, STAUD and Wrangler®, two leaders in American fashion, today announced the launch of a denim-filled second installment for Spring 2024. The fusion of STAUD’s contemporary Americana aesthetic and Wrangler’s iconic Western heritage results in a fresh take on denim classics, offering a blend of modern sophistication and timeless style.

The Spring 2024 STAUD + Wrangler collection introduces new spring-ready silhouettes, materials, and shades as well as updates to best-selling styles from the Fall 2023 collection. Offering denim staples to help wearers elevate the everyday and continue to build the ultimate capsule wardrobe, the collection features a range of new pieces from knit tops and dresses to a warm weather ready Bermuda Short and introduces pops of white and mid blue and features a new butter yellow color story. Returning for Spring are the Loose Jean and Biggest Jean jacket in new shades with the signature STAUD belt loop details.

The limited STAUD + Wrangler collaboration is available for purchase online at staud.clothing andWrangler.com, as well as in STAUD stores. Prices range from $165-$295.

Posted: April 9, 2024

Source: STAUD / Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands