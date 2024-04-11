Pertex® Launches New Brand Identity: “Pertex. Weaving high-performance fabrics for outdoor people since 1979”

LANCASHIRE, UK — APRIL 10, 2024 — Pertex, the creators of high-performance fabrics for outdoor apparel and equipment, launch a new brand identity and strategy. The new identity draws from foundations as the experts in weaving lightweight fabrics from ultra-fine yarns. It combines technical elements of fabric construction with a heritage and ethos rooted in the outdoors, summarised by the strapline:

Pertex. Weaving high-performance fabrics for outdoor people since 1979.

The identity launches for Spring 2024 across all Pertex communications. It includes a completely redesigned on-product branding program which allows Pertex brand partners to clearly differentiate their product with premium, functional benefits.

A new consumer facing website features detailed information, graphics, and animations, underlining the innovation behind Pertex fabrics and giving consumers insight into the unique performance advantages. It also invites users to explore the history, responsibility, and ethos of the brand to form deeper connections though shared values and perspectives.

“Pertex was born from the combination of creative ingenuity with deep technical knowledge. For 45 years we have been developing fabrics which equip people to experience the joy of the outdoors in all the elements,” said Andy Laycock, Pertex Brand Director.

“This new brand identity allows both us and our partners to effectively communicate the performance of Pertex fabrics and to tell the story of the brand. It provides a distinct and unique positioning for Pertex to thrive, even in today’s demanding environment,” Laycock added.

A campaign to introduce the identity will through April, across Pertex digital channels, encouraging people to explore the branding through the new Pertex.com website.

Posted: April 11, 2024

Source: Pertex