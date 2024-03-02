YKK Achieves Top Rating For Climate Action: Named To CDP’s Prestigious ‘A List’

TOKYO, Japan— February 29, 2024 —YKK Corporation announces that it has achieved for the first time the highest “A List” rating in the 2023 Climate Change survey conducted by the global environmental disclosure nonprofit, CDP. CDP scored over 21,000 companies based on information reported through its climate change, deforestation, and water security questionnaires. Just under 400 (2%) of these have been named on its 2023 A List for disclosing actionable, high quality environmental data. The comprehensive roster of CDP 2023 A List companies can be found online: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

YKK has demonstrated a longstanding dedication to sustainability, epitomized by its Sustainability Vision 2050. This comprehensive plan sets forth ambitious objectives across five key areas: climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management, and respect for people, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). YKK is particularly steadfast in its commitment to combatting climate change, with a clear aim of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, in line with the 1.5°C target outlined by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative. By 2030, YKK aims to slash Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 30% compared to 2018 levels.

Minoru Maeda, Vice President of the Environment & Safety Management Department, emphasized, “YKK’s commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in our corporate philosophy of the Cycle of Goodness®. Since announcing our Sustainability Vision 2050 in October 2020, we’ve implemented energy-saving measures, adopted renewable energy, and enhanced transparency with third-party audits of our greenhouse gas emissions. Collaborating with partners, we’re engaging customers and suppliers to reduce GHG emissions. Our inclusion in CDP’s ‘A List’ underscores our commitment to climate action and transparency. We vow to intensify our efforts, involving stakeholders throughout our value chains to minimize our environmental footprint.”

YKK invites all stakeholders to explore its progress towards sustainability outlined in its Integrated Report, “This is YKK 2023.”

Source: YKK Corporation