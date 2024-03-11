Avient Introduces Versaflex™ TF Adhesive Tpes For Textile Fabrics

SHANGHAI — March 11, 2024 — Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, is proud to introduce its new Versaflex™ TF Adhesive Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) solutions for adhesive films in laminations with nylon and polyester textile fabrics. These new solutions help textile fabric laminations to be soft, stretchable, and breathable, enabling a uniform thickness and overall appearance in athletic apparel such as sportswear and underwear.

Versaflex TF Adhesive TPEs offer easy processing and shaping, resulting in a strong adhesion between the TPE adhesive film and high-elastic fabrics. These solutions can support the strength and elasticity of the fabric for superior shape recovery of up to 99% after 300% elongation over 1 minute while also providing excellent washability in various washing machines and modes at temperatures up to 60 °C. This new TPE technology can provide a cost-effective alternative to TPU adhesive films and traditional glue.

“We are seeing a steady increase in the demand for fitness clothing, as people are becoming more health-conscious,” said Matt Mitchell, Director, Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “This trend has created a need for functional and comfortable fabrics that are also visually appealing. With the new Versaflex TF Adhesive TPEs, manufacturers can create close-fitting bodywear textiles that offer consumers a more comfortable exercise experience. Additionally, this technology caters to the growing market for seam tapes.”

All Versaflex TF Adhesive TPEs comply with the OEKO-TEX(R) 100-2 standard, do not include plasticizers, and contain lower VOCs than traditional adhesive solutions. Available in colored or transparent applications, they also show good resistance to discoloration, fading, or hazing. Applications include elastic strips for bodywear and seam tapes for sportswear. They are currently manufactured in Asia and are commercially available globally.

Posted: March 11, 2024

Source: Avient Corporation