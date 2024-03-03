3M To Showcase Its Latest Insulation Innovation — The New 3M™ Thinsulate™ LIGHT Series At PERFORMANCE DAYS In Munich

ST. PAUL, Minn. — March 12, 2024 — 3M will unveil its new 3M™ Thinsulate™ LIGHT Series at PERFORMANCE DAYS, the functional fabric show being held at Messe München in Munich, Germany from March 20 to 21.

3M™ Thinsulate™LIGHT Series is a new extension of the 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation family. It is the most lightweight insulation product in the 3M portfolio. Powered by 3M’s expertise in nonwoven technologies, this insulation provides exceptional warmth while remaining thin (4mm thick) and wash durable.

As the latest development in 3M’s vast catalog of textile innovations, the LIGHT Series stands with other notable recent launches from the Minnesota-based company, including 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation, a high-loft insulation that’s comprised of at least 85% post-consumer recycled content.

Along with 3M™ Thinsulate™ LIGHT Series, 3M will also showcase its line of Scotchgard™ Protector products. Built on 3M’s legacy of scientific excellence, Scotchgard™ Protector has been repelling liquids and fighting stains since 1952.

“At 3M, we’re very proud of our science-backed achievements, specifically our ability to propel the science of insulation forward,” said Totti Liang, Asia-Pacific Sales Manager for 3M. “Our developments within the 3MTM ThinsulateTM Insulation line of products is a testament to an unending focus on enhancing performance while building thinner, more versatile textiles.”

Today, 3MTM ThinsulateTM Insulation includes a range of products crafted to include post-consumer recycled content that are certified by the bluesign® System, OEKO-TEX®, and The Global Recycled Standard.

3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation reflects 3M’s focus on its strategic sustainability framework. 3M’s global headquarters is powered by 100% renewable electricity, and over 50% of the company’s global electricity comes from renewable sources. 3M has also pledged $1 billion over 20 years to accelerate environmental goals, including achieving carbon neutrality across operations by 2050, with a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (versus a baseline year of 2019); reducing water usage, indexed to net sales, by 25% across all facilities by 2030 (versus 2019); and reducing dependence on virgin fossil-based plastics by 125 million pounds by 2025.

At PERFORMANCE DAYS, 3M can be found at Booth P07 in Hall C2 from March 20 to 21.

On Wednesday, March 20, from 3:30pm to 4:15pm, Totti Liang will lead a talk titled, “3M’s Science for Circularity in the Textile Market.” It will cover best practices for garment manufacturers to improve circularity and help reduce their environmental impact as well as dive into the future of biodegradable materials and recyclable clothing. All are welcome to attend.

Posted: March 11, 2024

Source: 3M