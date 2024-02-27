Ecofashion Announces Partnership With Hilary Swank

NEW YORK CITY — February 27, 2024 — Hilary Swank will join Ecofashion’s top executive team as a design director and brand ambassador, alongside founder Marci Zaroff, and creative director Nigel Barker, the prominent TV personality and photographer.

Hilary Swank’s apparel company, Mission Statement, has been acquired by Ecofashion, a “Greenhouse” of sustainable brands led by Ecofashion pioneer Marci Zaroff. This innovative portfolio includes YesAnd, a contemporary conscious fashion brand; Farm to Home, affordable organic bed and bath products; and METAwear, a turnkey, B2B sustainable apparel and home manufacturing platform.

Ecofashion will be launching a variety of clothing capsules each year. The first capsule collection will be eight YesAnd super soft, high-quality styles of versatile little black dresses and cardigans with an average retail of $90 featuring Hilary Swank. This first collection will drop Tuesday, February 27th in collaboration with leading subscription box service, DailyLook by Adore Me.

All styles are certified organic, low-impact dyed, traceable, and ethically made. Through Ecofashion’s proprietary RESET farming and METAwear B2B manufacturing platform in India, Ecofashion brands improve farmer livelihoods, while restoring vital ecosystems through climate-smart regenerative farming practices.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Marci and Nigel. Our partnership embodies a shared commitment and passion for eco-chic clothing that actively supports human and environmental well-being. We’re saying YES to a future where style AND sustainability coexist,” says Hilary Swank.

“As mothers and citizens of the planet, Hilary and I share a profound alignment in harnessing the power of fashion and business to co-create positive change in the world,” adds Marci Zaroff.

“Across my career, I’ve championed the mission to render exclusivity accessible. While some brands have tiptoed into sustainability and eco-friendly practices, the fashion industry often relegates it to a niche with a premium. Ecofashion isn’t just a catchy name; it’s the name synonymous with revolutionizing our perspective on fashion — what, why, and how we dress. It’s about time we collectively start making a fashion statement that resonates with our values and the planet we live on,” says Nigel Barker.

Swank, Zaroff, and Barker are proud to unite for a sustainable fashion mission, aiming to positively transform the $2 trillion global fashion and textile industry. Committed to the 5 P’s—people, planet, prosperity, passion, and purpose — they endeavor to inspire a conscious way of dressing, emphasizing style and empowerment in ethically sourced clothing.

For further details on this partnership and to explore the entire collection of brands, please visit www.ecofashion.com

Posted: February 27, 2024

Source: Ecofashion