Wolverine Worldwide Sells Sperry

ROCKFORD, Mich. — January 11, 2024 — Wolverine World Wide, Inc. announced today that it has sold the Sperry brand to Authentic Brands Group, Inc., and the ALDO Group. The transaction closed on January 10, 2024, and will generate total proceeds of approximately $130 million in the first quarter to pay down debt, further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet.

“The sale of the Sperry brand is the next step in our turnaround and strategic transformation,” said Chris Hufnagel, Wolverine Worldwide’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We conducted a rigorous process that considered a comprehensive set of strategic alternatives for the brand, and we believe this is the best outcome for the Company and our vision for the future.”

Today’s announcement builds on the Company’s previously-announced asset monetization transactions that collectively generated nearly $250 million in cash in 2023.

“In a very short time, we have meaningfully reshaped Wolverine Worldwide – simplifying the portfolio, reducing our debt, and redesigning the organization to drive improved performance and profitability,” Hufnagel added. “These efforts have enhanced the Company’s capacity to invest in our brands and platforms, and I am excited about the next chapter in our turnaround – focused squarely on building consumer-obsessed global brands and delivering greater value for our shareholders.”

Centerview Partners, LLC, served as financial advisors to Wolverine Worldwide, and Honigman LLP and Warner, Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal advisors.

Posted: January 11, 2024

Source: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.