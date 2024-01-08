SAPL Industries Invests In FREAKINS Forging Dynamic Partnership, Pioneering A New Chapter In India’s Fashion Evolution

MUMBAI, India — January 8, 2024 — FREAKINS, the avant-garde fashion brand, proudly announces a transformative alliance with SAPL Industries Private Limited (Formally known as Sonal apparels Pvt Ltd), marking a monumental shift in India’s fashion landscape. This landmark collaboration between two influential industry leaders holds the promise to redefine contemporary fashion in India, uniting innovation, technology, and fashion to spearhead market expansion.

Navin Agarwal, CEO of SAPL Industries Private Limited, remarked, “This partnership with FREAKINS underlines our dedication to advancing brand manufacturing, especially as we venture into India’s expansive market. It marks a new dawn, merging our manufacturing prowess with FREAKINS’ position as a trailblazing fashion platform, heralding a new era in contemporary fashion.”

With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, Navin Agarwal stands as a testament to his invaluable expertise in shaping the apparel industry. His visionary leadership has been instrumental in steering Sonal apparels Pvt Ltd toward prominence in apparel manufacturing. His guidance and deep industry insights will undoubtedly fortify the strategic alliance between Sonal Garments and FREAKINS, ushering in an epoch of innovative fashion and unparalleled quality.

Puneet Sehgal, CEO & Co-founder of FREAKINS, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “FREAKINS is thrilled to unveil this partnership with Sonal Garments, marking a new chapter in fashion innovation, supply chain enhancement, and creativity. This collaboration amplifies our commitment to redefining fashion, staying true to our mantra of ‘Dare to Experiment’. Together with Sonal Garments, we are poised to revolutionize the contemporary fashion scene in India, unveiling an extraordinary amalgamation of creativity and market expansion strategies. We believe this partnership fits in with our shared vision of shaping the direction of fashion’s future, and we’re eager to embark on this thrilling endeavor.”

Based in Mumbai, FREAKINS, co-founded by Puneet Sehgal & Shaan Shah, has carved a niche with its Gen-Z-centric approach. Renowned for blending innovation and versatility, FREAKINS continually sets new industry benchmarks.

