Champion Thread Celebrates 45 Years Of Industry Service

GASTONIA, NC — January 31, 2024 — Champion Thread Company, a provider of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, and other trim & findings, is celebrating its 45 Years of Service to the Textile and Sewn Products Industries.

“For 45 years, we have demonstrated unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to our customers,” said CTC President Matt Poovey.

Thanks to a loyal and fast-growing customer base, CTC has expanded from its roots as a small thread distributor into a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of products and solutions that are sold on 4 continents.

Some major CTC milestones include:

1979 – Founded by current CEO Bob Poovey

1999 – Moved/expanded corporate office

2007 – Strategic thread manufacturer acquisition

2009 – Started engineered yarn business

2011 – Opened state-of-the-art flexible mfg facility

2014 – Expanded and opened current HQ location

2016 – Matt Poovey promoted to President

2018 – Opened new warehouse/distribution facility

2019 – Celebrated 40 years of industry service

2020 – Jim Lee promoted to Vice President of Sales

2021 – Launched Renu™ line of 100% recycled thread

2023 – Opened new South Carolina dyehouse

2024 – Celebrating 45 years in business

“Since our founding, we have remained family-owned and operated, and take pride in offering the highest quality goods, competitive prices, and unmatched industry expertise,” said Poovey. “Champion Thread’s longevity in the market can be attributed to our ability to adapt and innovate, while always staying true to our core values. Our understanding of the industry has allowed us to consistently deliver superior products that meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

Posted: January 31, 2024

