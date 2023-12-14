John Smedley: Shima Seiki’s SDS-ONE APEX4 & APEXFiz Design Software For Improved Work Process

John Smedley holds two Royal Warrants for ‘the manufacturer of fine knitwear” from Her Majesty The Queen & His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. In Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2020, Ian Maclean, managing director of John Smedley Ltd. and eighth-generation family member, was awarded an MBE for services to the UK textile industry and the COVID-19 response. John Smedley collaborated with The Emergency Design Network to design and manufacture medical grade scrub garments which were distributed to more than 30 different hospitals, GP surgeries and care homes in the London and Derbyshire areas.

John Smedley has one of the largest knitted garment archives in the world and has counted the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, The Beatles, Sean Connery, Kate Winslet, Robert DeNiro, Ed Skrein, Eva Longoria and more amongst its celebrity fans. Over the years, John Smedley has supported and collaborated with many leading designers to champion British manufacturing including Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, Lou Dalton, Sacai, Fragment, Comme Des Garcons and Holly Fulton.

By implementing Japan-based SHIMA SEIKI’s SDS-ONE APEX4 design systems and APEXFiz Design software, the company has been able to shorten lead time for development and prototyping as well as to reduce sampling costs, and is now able to spend more time for creativity.

Shima Seiki spoke with Design Director Pip Jenkins about the company’s development process. “We are using SDS-ONE APEX series for both swatch developments and product prototyping,” Jenkins explained. “Before using SDS-ONE APEX series, multiple stitch and pattern developments were done on the production machines before prototyping and every colorway swatch was knit down for the wholesale presenters, which could pan over one month from programming and knitting to washing. From a cost standpoint, there were also a lot of problems with high waste in re-knitting prototypes and swatch development, the need for using high-priced yarns, the need for using programmers to realize designers’ ideas, and the need to use knitting machines for high volume development which prevented them from being used for bulk production.

“After seeing the knit simulations, we decided to stop knitting real swatches for the wholesale side of our business and start producing them digitally using SDS-ONE APEX series. We could also bridge the gap between designer and programmer, meaning product pattern development was correct the first time around. In addition we could develop ideas and check colorways without having to knit anything. Development is now done on the SDS-ONE APEX series, after which we go straight in to prototyping and in most cases we are right the first time. All colorways are now digitally simulated within a few days for our wholesale presenters. This change contributes to reduced waste and lead times, less yarn used during development, fewer programmers, and increased development efficiency due to less use of knitting machines.”

Clear Results

Using SDS-ONE APEX4 and APEXFiz Design software has greatly improved John Smedley’s work process (see Figure 1).