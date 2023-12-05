G-III Apparel Group Appoints Dana Perlman as its New Chief Growth and Operations Officer

NEW YORK CITY — December 5, 2023 — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. — a global supplier of fashion, with expertise in design, sourcing and manufacturing — today announced the appointment of Dana Perlman as chief growth and operations officer, effective January 8, 2024.

In this newly created role, Perlman will draw on her over 20-year career in apparel, strategy and finance to drive innovation, optimize operations and identify new opportunities for G-III. As part of the company’s leadership team, she will oversee Strategy, Finance, Communications, Information Technology, and other Operating functions. Most recently, Perlman spent more than 10 years at PVH Corp. where she played a critical role in transforming the business as Chief Strategy Officer, having led global business strategy and development, along with Treasury and Communications, including Investor Relations.

G-III CEO Morris Goldfarb said: “As we focus on new opportunities to evolve our business, I am pleased to welcome Dana to G-III. With impressive experience and a strong track record of success leading strategy, finance and business development, she brings a wealth of industry expertise and is well-equipped to support our plans. The executive team and I are excited to work closely with Dana to drive our ambitious growth agenda forward.”

Perlman said: “G-III is an unparalleled leader in the apparel industry with a reputation for delivering and an eye towards the future. I look forward to working with Morris and the entire team to further enhance the Company’s strategy and financial and operating performance, as well as advance its competitive position for the future. Having worked as an industry partner with G-III over the last decade, I have admired what G-III has built, from its brands and operations to its strong retail relationships. I am excited to see what we will accomplish together.”

Prior to PVH, Perlman held several roles in investment banking retail groups at Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston. She holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Perlman is a Director of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and previously served on the Board of Sigma Lithium Corp. In 2023 and 2018 she was recognized by WomenInc. in their annual Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list, and in 2018 by Equilar in their 50 Youngest U.S. Public Company Board Members list.

Posted: December 5, 2023

Source: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.