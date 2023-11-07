Texworld Evolution Paris Is Set To Return Full Force To Paris Expo Porte De Versailles From February 5th To 7th, 2024

PARIS — November 7, 2023 — Exhibitors at Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Paris have rapidly responded, with a remarkable 75 percent of exhibition space already booked by September. This surge in enthusiasm clearly underlines the truly international aspect of this edition as well as the Asian textile industry’s keen interest in strengthening its connections with European markets. For buyers, this event gains even more strategic importance as it offers a valuable opportunity for contact and exchange with international suppliers of fabrics, materials, and finished products. This interaction is pivotal for shaping and creating their Spring-Summer 2025 collections. The trends presentation and the international conference program are a real asset for a complete experience.

Leading fashion sourcing nations will converge in Paris As they do every year, China, India, Türkiye, Korea, along with Indonesia, Pakistan, and Thailand, will all be represented. Major national pavilions, such as the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) for Turkish manufacturers and the Korean Federation of Textile Industries (KOFOTI), have confirmed their participation. Additionally, Apparel Sourcing Paris will see a growing number of Hong Kong manufacturers, with six already confirming their attendance. At Texworld Paris, which expects over 700 exhibitors, we’ll witness representation across 13 sectors, with a noticeable increase in knitwear, primarily due to the rise of casual wear in recent years. The same goes for activewear performance textiles, which are now part of fashion collections alongside sportswear.

A new hall layout

A notable feature of this February 2024 session is the consolidation of both fairs on two levels in Hall 7 (7.2 and 7.3) at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. This configuration makes it easier for visitors to locate the specific expertise and product types they seek. The central area will host cross-disciplinary activities and offerings, including the Denim Village and the Elite sector. Trend forums will be distributed across the two levels, showcasing top proposals by sector. The T-Club area will facilitate business exchanges at Messe Frankfurt France events. Last but not least, the convenient proximity to the heart of the French capital ensures easy access for European and international buyers to these textile industry events.

Sustainable Development: Guiding Visitors with Econogy

For the past 15 years, the international Messe Frankfurt Group has championed sustainability, guiding trade fair visitors toward manufacturers offering sustainable solutions, and is now focusing on Econogy. This concept, that combines ecology and economic development, has become the framework for the Texpertise Network. Econogy will also play a pivotal role in guiding Texworld Evolution Paris towards sustainable development and structuring the sourcing methods of its sourcing platform.

The Econogy Finder, for instance, will allow visitors to access an online directory of suppliers who produce textiles sustainably. Exhibitor stands that meet these criteria will be clearly marked with visible Econogy symbols. The event will feature several conferences on sustainability, giving the floor to certifiers, industry experts, and NGOs to raise awareness of sustainability challenges, present solutions, and share innovative experiences in production and distribution sectors.

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt