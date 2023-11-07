PrimaLoft Taps Industry Veteran Anne Cavassa As New President

LATHAM, N.Y. — November 7, 2023 — PrimaLoft Inc., a global supplier of advanced material technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Cavassa as the company’s new president. Cavassa joins CEO Mike Joyce in a strategic move that reinforces PrimaLoft’s commitment to growth, innovation, and sustainability.

“Our company purpose is to balance the intersection of people, products, and the planet,” said Mike Joyce, PrimaLoft CEO. “Anne embodies these beliefs and brings extensive leadership experience from renowned active lifestyle brands. This is an ideal opportunity to bring in a proven leader to help bring PrimaLoft forward to the next level and, for me, she was the only choice.”

Cavassa joins PrimaLoft with an impressive track record of driving growth through her strategic direction and fostering a collaborative environment. She most recently held the title of president of Saucony and has also held leadership positions at Brooks, Nike, and Timberland. Cavassa brings a wealth of experience in both footwear and apparel, from product design and merchandising to customer experience, retail, and brand marketing, all of which is ideally suited to enhance PrimaLoft’s market position.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at PrimaLoft,” Cavassa said. “What drew me to this position is the brand’s rich history of innovation, delivering outstanding performance and sustainable products. I look forward to the opportunity to work with some of the world’s best brands, and I’m particularly excited about our next phase in building brand equity and forging a strong connection with consumers.”

Joyce will continue to lead the company as CEO, focusing on long-term strategic activities and direction. Cavassa will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations, and the two will collaborate closely to advance the company’s growth.

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.

