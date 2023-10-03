UNTUCKit And DXL, The Nation’s Leading Big + Tall Retailer For Men, Announce Collaborative Collection

NEW YORK CITY — October 2, 2023 — UNTUCKit has announced a capsule collection with leading Big + Tall menswear retailer DXL (Destination XL Group, Inc.), aimed to bring The Original Untucked Shirt to even more closets with Big + Tall extended sizing. Available starting October 2, 2023, the assortment consists of classic UNTUCKit shirts, made to fit Big + Tall guys, in new sizes and lengths never offered before.

“Our customers have asked, and we listened. We’re excited to team up with DXL to fit even more guys who want the perfect untucked shirt,” said Founder Chris Riccobono. “We think combining DXL’s perfected Big + Tall fits with UNTUCKit’s high-quality fabric and untucked length will hugely affect the Big + Tall space. We’re excited to finally answer the call from guys who love our shirts and have consistently asked us to make larger sizes.”

Harvey Kanter, DXL’s President and Chief Executive Officer, explained how the DXL team of technical design experts has spent over 30 years solving for what others call “difficult to fit.” He also stressed that listening to Big + Tall guys for decades has taught them that they can’t just make clothes bigger, they have to make them differently. Fit By DXL are not just words – they are the cornerstone for Big + Tall consumers being able to wear what they want.

“This collaboration with UNTUCKit is a true strategic alliance, and we’ve worked together designing new fits specifically for Big + Tall guys that they’ll only be able to get at DXL,” Kanter said. “We are excited to give men yet another choice to create their own style and wear these sought-after, on-trend styles. We want every Big + Tall man to feel and look his best, and this collaboration speaks to that.”

Shirts at UNTUCKit.com are currently available in sizes from small to XXXL, in up to five different fits. The collaboration with DXL will further extend this sizing range from 2XL to 4XL regular fit, 1XL to 4XL tall fit, and 1XXL to 4XXL extra tall fit. The UNTUCKit, Fit By DXL shirts will be available only at DXL.com with select stores offering styles to try on for fit.

Posted: October 3, 2023

Source: UNTUCKit