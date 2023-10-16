Jeanologia Presents Its Revolutionary Washed By The Atmosphere Concept At Kingpins Amsterdam

VALENCIA, Spain — (October 16, 2023) — Jeanologia, a Spanish company focused on the development of eco-efficient technologies, will propel the textile industry into the new era of air and greater efficiency at the next edition of Kingpins Amsterdam.

During the event, which will take place 18-19 October in SugarCity (Amsterdam), Jeanologia will show how its new technologies and processes make it possible to achieve an authentic product through a more productive, competitive and completely sustainable operational model, based on automation and digitizaliztion.

The water era is over; air is the future

For Jeanologia, air, digitalization and automation are the keys to a fully sustainable and efficient textile industry.

In recent years, the company has been leading the transformation of the industry with its disruptive technologies. As Carmen Silla, Marketing Director at Jeanologia, points out, “we’re fostering a new era for the textile industry in which air is the protagonist, thus replacing the traditional use of water, which enables authentic vintage looks while guaranteeing zero pollution.”

In this vein, Silla highlighted the importance of its innovative atmospheric washing process, Atmos, which allows the company to achieve a natural aging of garments, with a genuine vintage effect, without the use of water, pumice stones, or chemicals.

At Kingpins Amsterdam, Jeanologia will show off its breakthrough G2 ozone technology, which sets a new benchmark in the finishing processes of denim and knitwear, by allowing production centers to greatly reduce the use of water and chemicals, achieving a natural wear tone, more quickly and sustainably, and at a lower cost. A new milestone achieved thanks to Jeanologia’s G2 ozone technology and its patented INDRA system.

With the Atmos process, ozone is used under atmospheric conditions instead of water and chemicals. This allows for something totally innovative and revolutionary in the textile industry: dry-finishing jeans, resulting in a denim garment with an authentic vintage look and an impressive contrast between light and dark areas, without the need to use pumice stones and without potassium permanganate.

The innovative Atmos finishing process is also applied in color treatment, for example on sweatshirts and T-shirts. Atmos acts like a time machine, every 5 minutes in G2 is equivalent to approximately one year of use.

Designed to work with maximum efficiency, this revolutionary Eco washing solution based on ozone technology reduces water use by up to 96%, eliminates all toxic byproducts and reduces energy consumption by up to 25%.

Such consumption decreases not only translate into increased profitability for textile companies, but also into greater process sustainability.

The implementation of the Washed by the atmosphere ecosystem makes it possible to eliminate traditional polluting processes, such as potassium permanganate, pumice, other harmful substances and effluent discharges from the textile finishing industry.

Jeanologia: over 25 years working for the world

Since 1994, Jeanologia’s mission has been to create an ethical, sustainable and eco-efficient textile industry, marking a new era through sustainability, digitalization and automation.

The company leads the transformation of the industry with its disruptive technologies: laser, G2 ozone, e-Flow, SmartBoxes, Colorbox and H2 Zero, capable of increasing productivity while reducing costs, water and energy consumption, in addition to eliminating harmful emissions and discharges, guaranteeing zero contamination.

Its MissionZero transforms the way jeans are made to eliminate 100% of the discharge generated in the manufacturing and finishing of jeans, from fabric to the final garment.

Jeanologia has 10 subsidiaries and exports its products and services to 72 countries on five continents. Upwards of 35% of the 5 billion jeans produced each year worldwide are made with its technologies, and it has earned the trust of the market’s major brands.

Posted: October 16, 2023

Source: Jeanologia