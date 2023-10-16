Berger Textiles Launches New Textile Solutions at Printing United Expo 2023

Las Vegas — (October 16, 2023) — Berger Textiles, a specialist supplier of textiles for wide format digital printing, interior decor and apparel, will present its full solutions portfolio for the US market at Printing United Expo 2023.

The company will be adding two new products to its selection of high-performance, functional textiles for interior architectural applications at the show:

Shift – a unique, printable odor control textile, specifically engineered to absorb and neutralize odors such as kitchen or animal smells and cigarette smoke in a variety of environments, as well as capturing and neutralizing formaldehyde. A 250gsm, 470µ polyester, Shift can be used in display frame systems, banners and interior panels, with the option to customize using direct or dye sublimation printing, making it suitable for use in corporate, hospitality and domestic interiors.

Moon – a heavy but soft, grey-back polyester textile that ensures great opacity while maintaining excellent image quality and resolution. The 330gsm fabric’s appealing look, elasticity and printability with direct and transfer sublimation makes it perfect for a wide variety of applications. These include frame systems, lightboxes and backdrops to silicone edge graphics, wall coverings and pop ups.

New Berger Textiles App

Underpinning these latest product additions and to demonstrate the full US portfolio offering, including its award winning Lumina and market leading Samba ranges, Berger Textiles will also be launching a new web app at the show.

Featuring the company’s popular table of elements, the Berger Textiles web app showcases its full textile ranges for soft signage, home and fashion in one place, in a simple, clear and visual way.

With the app, customers have all product information at their fingertips and, via a single mechanism, where they can request an offer or use the contact form to ask for samples or expert advice.

The app also includes a variety of content and contacts for Berger Textiles regional sales teams. With logistics centers strategically located in Las Vegas, NV, and Louisville, KY, Berger Textiles can distribute products all over the US as quickly as 24-48 hours after an order is placed.

Ralph Terramagra, North America Sales Director of Berger Textiles says: “We’re delighted to showcase our full US product offering at this year’s Printing United Expo. As a long-standing provider of textiles solutions with a global presence, we’re able to offer customers in the United States an international perspective on products, applications and growth opportunities while having a deep understanding of the market needs. Our wide range of functional architectural products deliver elegant solutions to problems with noise and odor while seamlessly integrating into different interiors.”

Posted: October 16, 2023

Source: Berger Textiles