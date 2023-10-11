MAGIC New York Brought Hundreds Of Emerging And Top Established Brands Together With New Education And Sustainability Programs

NEW YORK, NY (September 26, 2023) — MAGIC New York, the bi-annual three-day fashion event showcasing young contemporary and modern sportswear styles, concluded on September 21. Over 400 brands showcased Spring/Summer ‘24 collections, attracting domestic and international retailers providing attendees with a curated lineup of must-see brands together under one roof to focus on discovery and education.

The fashion community continues to gather at MAGIC New York to discover brands and connect with the industry on an intimate level. The event offered a wide assortment of styles in apparel, footwear, accessories as well as home, gift and beauty. Over 30 percent of brands showcased for the first time in MAGIC New York as retailers look to incorporate inventory that is up to date with the latest trends. This season lounge sets, florals, bright layers, varsity jackets and denim were top trends for upcoming spring/summer and many brands incorporated unique perspectives into their designs. Cotton Candy LA, D’Amelio Footwear, Miou Muse, La Dame the Label, Latte Love, Lexbreezy Hawaii, Sanita Clogs and day + moon were among the recent additions to the NY brand line up.

This season MAGIC New York introduced educational programming which brought in industry experts to share perspectives on relevant topics covering size inclusivity, trend forecasting and sustainability. MAGIC keeps the fashion community in touch with the latest insights and innovations through these types of offerings to support retailers and brands in finding additional avenues to gain knowledge and engage with customers.

“MAGIC New York provides unparalleled value to our attendees including a robust lineup of brands that retailers can find only while walking the show floor. In addition to brand discovery, the newly launched education and sustainability initiatives allowed attendees to gain comprehensive insights into the entire industry, with topics covering size inclusivity, sustainability and trend forecasting,” says Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC.

The first-ever MAGIC Verified Sustainable program offered brands the opportunity to participate in an evaluation and verification program that provided a ranking based on sustainability and social good practices. Brands enter the program to become ranked based on set environmental and ethical business standards provided by the UN, creating visibility into truly sustainable businesses and increasing transparency between brands, retailers and eventually consumers. Verified sustainable brands that hit all 17 of the UN’s sustainable goals in MAGIC included Mita Eyewear, Bee Bella Buzz, Sal Rosa and Soruka US.

“We recognize that we can make a significant impact when it comes to sustainability practices in the fashion industry. This verification program was created to educate, support and guide brands and retailers on the process of becoming more sustainable and aware of environmental and ethical business practices. We anticipate the MAGIC Verified Sustainable program to grow season over season, as the fashion industry turns to trusted resources to deliver transparency to consumers.” Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC.

Thousands of retailers ranging from single specialty boutiques to big box department and chain stores were in attendance including Free People, Urban Outfitters, Tilly’s, South Moon Under, Apricot Lane, Macy’s, Dunes Resort, Gallery Jules, Bryand, Essex NYC and Beginning Boutique, shopping for next seasons collections and seeking out new lines and styles for Spring/Summer 2024.

SOURCING at MAGIC, co-located with MAGIC New York, hosted exhibiting manufacturers in apparel, footwear, accessories, fabric, trim and packaging such as Franky and Rick, Dolphin Apparel and Dynamic Sportswear. Tory Burch, Rag & Bone, Macy’s, Kenneth Cole and Away Travel were among buyers on the SOURCING show floor. The sustainability gallery in SOURCING at MAGIC featured fully verified brands that have shifted their business practices to meet all 17 sustainability standards, providing insight into brands eco-friendly practices, materials and processes used in the creation of garments.

Posted: October 11, 2023

Source: Informa Markets Fashion