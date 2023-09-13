Zegna Group Reports Strong First-Half 2023 Financial Results

MILAN, Italy— September 13, 2023 — Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (“Zegna Group,” “the Group,” or “the Company”) today announced profit of €52.1 million and a profit margin of 5.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, off revenues of €903.1 million for the same period, as announced on July 27, 2023. The Group recorded Adjusted EBIT of €119.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 45.0% year-over-year compared to €82.7 million in the first six months of 2022, and an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 13.3%, an increase of 200 basis points compared to 11.3% in the first six months of 2022. Adjusted Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was €54.9 million, an increase of €32.1 million, or 140.5%, compared to €22.8 million for the first six months of 2022.

Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, Chairman and CEO, said: “Throughout the first half of the year, Zegna Group’s unique capabilities have been on full display, contributing to continued and strong revenue growth. This is particularly evident in the outstanding performance in the United States and EMEA, as we communicated back in July, as well as in our significant progress towards growing profitability. Our performance during this six-month period again confirms the successful execution of our strategy, including our ZEGNA One Brand strategy – which is driving remarkable improvements in productivity across our direct-to-consumer stores, and our commitment to continue investing in marketing and advertising, as well as the expansion of distribution across all our brands. Our Made in Italy Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform, which directly benefit our group brands, continues to be an important part of our growth blueprint.”

“As we progress in the second half of the year, we continue to be extremely attentive on executing our plan, with a major focus on working alongside the new leadership team at TOM FORD FASHION to further develop and position the brand as an icon in ultra-luxury while also supporting the further expansion of the Thom Browne footprint. In this dynamic operating environment, we are encouraged by the strong growth we are seeing in the United States and EMEA but also acknowledge the impact of a milder recovery in Greater China. I am proud of our exceptional leadership team, and we are confident in the steps we have taken to position our portfolio of brands in the more resilient ultra-luxury segment and to strengthen the Group’s own retail network and achieve a more balanced geographical presence. There is rich and exciting potential for the Group’s three brands, and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy to enhance their performance even further.”

Posted: September 13, 2023

Source: Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.