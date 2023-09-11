Chargeurs PCC Opens An Innovation Studio In Porto

PORTO, Portugal — September 13, 2023 — Chargeurs PCC, the global producer of interlinings and inner garment components for the most important brands in the clothing industry, is present at the 62nd edition of Modtissimo, the largest textile fair in Portugal and the oldest in the entire Iberian Peninsula, to present its latest collections and to announce the opening of an innovation studio in Porto (the fourth one after Paris, Miland and New York). This local studio and testing lab is dedicated to all the top clients of the Iberian Peninsula to allow them to test and create customised solutions, thanks to the know-how and expertise of the Chargeurs PCC team. This confirms the strategic role of the Iberian customers and the goal of the company to offer an always more customised service.

“Our local studio and testing lab based in Porto will provide technical support, know-how and the latest innovations for a customised service.” Has declared Mr Gianluca Tanzi, CEO and Chairman of Chargeurs PCC.

Chargeurs PCC @Modtissimo September 13th-14th Exponor, Porto– Stand T162/T171

Posted: September 11, 2023

Source: Chargeurs PCC