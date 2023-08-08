Sizekick Launches AI For Size Recommendations

BOENNIGHEIM, Germany — August 7, 2023 — Germany-based startup Sizekick has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to reduce size-related returns in e-commerce. The artificial intelligence tool, backed by strategic partner and investor Hohenstein, has attracted well-known brands and retailers. Combining Hohenstein’s apparel technology expertise and Sizekick’s AI-based technology, retailers can lower CO2 emissions with a more fitting and sustainable shopping experience. The first customers to sign on include U.S. outdoor brand Black Diamond, German brand Marc Cain and Swiss retailer Rrrevolve.

The solution promises to add value for both brands and their online shoppers. It uses individual body measurements to recommend the right clothing size through two AI-based technology options. With BodyFinder, the AI suggests realistic body shapes to choose from. The BodyScanner option enables a body scan via the smartphone’s video function. The consumer simply turns around in front of the phone’s camera.

Clothing brands and retailers now have easy access to the new technology, as integration into an e-commerce store takes just a few minutes. In addition to supporting brands’ product teams, Sizekick fit analysis is used as direct input for Sizekick AI.

Hohenstein, a leader in size and fit, has been advising companies in the textile industry for over 75 years. Their expertise helped Sizekick link accurate body measurements with the right properties. “The collaboration with Hohenstein has allowed us to draw on many years of knowledge in the field of apparel technology to develop a highly accurate and user-friendly solution,” emphasized Sizekick founders and CEOs Jake Lydon and David Oldeen.

Posted: August 8, 2023

Source: Hohenstein