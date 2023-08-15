SAITEX Releases 2022 Impact Report

LOS ANGELES — August 15, 2023 — SAITEX, a circular manufacturing system and platform based in Vietnam and Los Angeles, released its 2022 Impact Report today, highlighting the organization’s commitment to a harmonious relationship between humans, nature, and technology. The report showcases SAITEX’s transformative journey, as the innovative company continues to redefine the way denim is produced and reused. The 2022 Impact Report has been formatted to be reader-friendly and accessible to wide audiences, particularly for a new generation of curious consumers who have downloaded the document to seek insight into how the denim products they purchase are created, who is making them, and if the manufacturer aligns with their own values.

With teams across the world, SAITEX has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem that includes Saitex Garment manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and the United States, Saitex Mill, STELAPOP upcycling, REKUT, and Atelier & Repairs. This interconnected network of entities embodies SAITEX’s core principles of respect, protection, empowerment, and collaboration.

The first section of the 2022 Impact Report shines a spotlight on SAITEX’s unwavering commitment to human-centric practices. The organization believes in providing equal work opportunities, celebrating diversity, and fostering inclusion at all levels. SAITEX ensures fair labor practices and maintains a healthy working environment for its associates. Continuous investments in training and community well-being initiatives empower and enhance the lives of SAITEX’s dedicated workforce.

One of the highlights of SAITEX’s human-centric approach is its successful collaboration of REKUT (@REKUTdenim) — a brand and manufacturing division composed of differently-abled workers — with Madewell and IKEA. Together, they have launched innovative products that have captured the market’s attention and exemplify SAITEX’s commitment to driving inclusivity and positive change in the industry.

SAITEX’s dedication to environmental preservation is another key aspect of its 2022 Impact Report. The vertical organization recognizes the fundamental importance of soil and water and actively takes proactive steps to minimize its ecological footprint. SAITEX carefully selects materials, implements holistic design principles, and utilizes closed-loop water systems, all contributing to its transition towards a circular economy. The report proudly highlights SAITEX’s recognition as a B-Corp “Best for the World in the Environment” category alongside Patagonia, further validating its commitment to sustainable practices.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in SAITEX’s operations. The organization leverages cutting-edge innovation and emerging technologies to enhance its efficiency and product offerings. SAITEX’s smart factory, powered by applied AI, machine learning, and automation, ensures speed to market, transparency, and traceability throughout its value chain.

The 2022 Impact Report showcases SAITEX’s data-driven decision-making, vertical integration, and launch of fabric and product facts in a nutritional label format, empowering designers to make informed choices.

While the 2022 Impact Report primarily focuses on SAITEX’s apparel manufacturing facilities in Amata industrial park, the organization remains committed to providing a detailed impact overview for all its entities including its facilities in Los Angeles and Thailand. SAITEX recognizes the importance of reliable data and will continue to defer reporting on other entities until sufficient information is available.

SAITEX’s 2022 Impact Report stands as a testament to the organization’s relentless pursuit of sustainable manufacturing practices, fostering positive social impact, and embracing technological advancements. With this report, SAITEX reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and innovation.

