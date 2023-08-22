Kora Expands Bamboo Line With New Activewear Capsule

BALI, Indonesia — August 22, 2023 — Kora — a company with expertise in crafting technical apparel with natural fibers including yak wool, merino and bamboo — today announced the expansion of its bamboo apparel range with the introduction of a new Activewear Capsule: comfortable everyday tops and leggings and pants for women and men.

Since its founding, kora has crafted all of its own fabrics, a meticulous process of research, development and testing to provide unparalleled comfort, performance and handfeel. Kora Bamboo was first introduced in June 2023 with a range of technical fit baselayers. The new activewear capsule expands the range with new styles for active people who prize comfort and versatility, as each piece in the capsule offers the natural cooling, breathability and sweat-wicking properties of bamboo with exceptional stretch and unrestricted movement.

The activewear capsule offers more relaxed fit pieces that can be worn alone or layered and standout pieces include tank tops, a midweight zip hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, track pants and legging.

The eco-friendly fabric uses Forest Stewardship Council (FCS)-certified bamboo as the foundation, adding in spandex for the right amount of stretch and comfort. Kora Bamboo Collection features two midweight fabrics (220 gsm and 270 gsm) both incredibly soft, durable and breathable and naturally wick away sweat to keep the body cooler as temperatures rise. Kora Bamboo is a versatile choice for everyday use, easily transitioning between activities and climates, and the fabric provides a second skin feel that hugs your body and moves with you. For those with sensitive skin, bamboo is an ideal non-itch, plant-based alternative to wool.

As with all kora garments and accessories, each purchase of the new Bamboo Collection helps kora support Tibetan nomads adapt to the threats posed by climate change and rural-urban migration.

Bamboo is renowned for its fast growth and minimal environmental impact, making it an ideal choice for conscious consumers. With FSC-certification, kora ensures that the bamboo used in the new collections come from responsibly managed plantations, promoting forest conservation and the well-being of local communities. The bamboo layers have undergone rigorous testing to confirm the UPF-50 properties, offering enhanced sun protection while enjoying outdoor activities.

Posted: August 22, 2023

Source: Kora