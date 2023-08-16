Gildan Publishes Its 19th Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Report

MONTREAL — August 16, 2023 — Gildan Activewear Inc. is pleased to announce that it has published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, marking the Company’s 19th year of public ESG disclosures. The report highlights Gildan’s 2022 performance against key targets and the strong momentum generated across all of its global operations in the first year of activating its Next Generation ESG strategy.

“Looking back at 2022, I am pleased with our continued commitment to ESG across our operations and our enhanced processes and cross-functional collaboration and accountability,” says Glenn J. Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. “ESG is one of the three core pillars of our Gildan Sustainable Growth (GSG) business strategy, and as we continue our journey towards achieving our 2030 ESG targets, we are committed to delivering and reporting on our progress.”

2022 ESG highlights:

Tied 25% of all Gildan’s senior executives’ strategic objectives to their annual short-term incentive plan to support the advancement of ESG targets

Included sustainability-linked terms in its existing $1 billion revolving credit facility

Reduced absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 10.9% (compared to a 2018 base year)

Reduced water intensity by 18.4% (compared to a 2018 base year)

Sourced 21.7% of its cotton supply from verified U.S.-grown cotton suppliers (USCTP) and Better Cotton

14.2% of total SKUs of packaging and trim materials specific to apparel (which include carton, polyester, paper, and cotton-poly trims) now contain recycled materials or have relevant sustainability certifications

Achieved 30.3% gender parity in the collective group representing director-level and above employees, up from 26.7% in 2021

Contributed $1.1 million to community initiatives

Published its first stand-alone Climate Change Disclosure Report

Recent 2023 achievements include:

The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) validated Gildan’s 2030 near-term targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 30% by 2030 from a 2018 base year[1]. SBTi also validated Gildan’s target to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 13.5% by 2030 from a 2019 base year

Obtained the first ISO 45001 certification at one of Gildan’s sewing facilities in the Dominican Republic

Recognitions:

Gildan continues to be recognized for its ESG practices.

Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 10th consecutive year in 2022

Included in CDP’s Leadership Band in 2022

Named one of the “World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations” by Corporate Knights

Included in “Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens” by Corporate Knights

Designated as a 2023 “Top-Rated ESG Company” by Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings

Accorded “Prime” status by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG Corporate Rating

The full 2022 ESG Report is available here.]: https://gildancorp.com/media/uploads/sustainability_reports/bgildans_2022_esg_report.pdf

[1] The target boundary excludes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

Posted: August 16, 2023

Source: Gildan Activewear Inc.