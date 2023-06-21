Stylitics Names Juliana Prather As Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK — June 21, 2023 — Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered digital merchandising and styling technology, today announced that it has appointed Juliana Prather as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Prather will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s global marketing and brand strategies, reporting directly to Stylitics’ Founder and CEO Rohan Deuskar.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juliana to Stylitics,” said Deuskar. “Her experience and leadership as a global marketing leader in the retail industry make her the perfect addition to our company. She understands the importance of the customer experience for retail success and the power of AI-driven retail tech to help retailers scale and drive personalized style inspiration. We look forward to adding her extensive knowledge at Stylitics during this exciting stage of growth.”

Prather brings over 25 years of branding and marketing experience to Stylitics, where she will lead the company’s messaging and growth initiatives including new retail tech SaaS solutions coming this fall. Fluent in three languages, Prather will help lead the next evolution of Stylitics’ growth through her deep retail domain knowledge and extensive knowledge of international markets. She has held leadership positions and worked with some of retail’s most well-known fashion brands including Givenchy, Nine West, Superga USA and Liz Claiborne Inc. among others; she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at global retail analytics provider EDITED. Juliana also adds an increased company focus on DEI and women’s rights by expanding Stylitics’ already diverse leadership team. She is passionate about women in retail and women in tech mentor programs which she is excited to expand at Stylitics; she currently serves on the board of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

“Stylitics has positioned itself as a leader in retail tech with solutions for customer-first shopping experiences. I am very excited to be a part of the company in this phase of innovation and product expansion,” said Prather. “I am a believer in the company’s mission and ability to transform the shopping experience by supporting retailers with technologies that drive revenue and support their product and brand strategies. The team and leadership at Stylitics are committed to better experiences for retailers and shoppers and I look forward to being a part of this journey.”

Stylitics as the leader in product outfitting and bundling at scale is driving the next wave of retail technology with a breakthrough AI-powered software platform that delivers Inspirational Commerce, where better product presentations in outfits, shoppable visuals, designed rooms and shops create an elevated customer experience and higher revenue. The platform’s core solution recommends outfits and bundles in over 50 billion shopper sessions a year, resulting in an average 23% increase in units per transaction and a 21% increase in average order value for its global brand and retail clients. To date, Stylitics has driven more than $4 billion in incremental revenue for its customers with 200 million plus additional units sold from more than 4,500 brands and retailers.

Posted: June 21, 2023

Source: Stylitics