brrr° Completes $6.3 Million Capital Round As Designer David Chu Becomes Strategic Investor And Joins Board Of Director

ATLANTA — June 1, 2023 — Cooling yarn innovator brrr°® has completed a $6.3 million round of capital that includes a strategic investment by globally recognized designer David Chu.

Chu will join the brrr° Board of Directors and collaborate with brrr° to design fabrics and support sales to global manufacturing partners through his company, DC Designs International.

The Series B round of funding includes convertible notes from previous capitalizations for Atlanta-based brrr°, which was founded in 2014 by former SPANX executive Mary-Cathryn Kolb. brrr° will use the proceeds to support global growth, sales, marketing, and research and development of next-generation cooling textile technology.

“We are delighted to partner with David and bring his visionary expertise and global connections into the brrr° family,” said Kolb. “Together, brrr° and DC Designs International can accelerate each other’s growth with performance cooling fabrics that are both functional and beautiful.”

brrr°’s patented technology combines natural cooling minerals, active wicking and rapid drying to instantly and continuously draw heat and moisture away from the skin.

brrr° offers three major product lines:

brrr° Triple Chill Effect

brrr° Pro with enhanced micro minerals

brrr° Recycled to support sustainability

brrr° products are available in yarns and woven or knitted fabrics in polyester, nylon, cotton, wool, and numerous natural or synthetic blends. brrr° offers a library of hundreds of fabrics, and also works with brands and mill partners to create custom blends that meet their exact specifications.

Every brrr° fabric is independently tested by globally recognized third party labs, and its proven to outperform other cooling brands. Because brrr° technology is embedded inside the structure of the yarn, the cooling effect lasts for the entire life of the garment and won’t fade or wash out.

“We are proud to work alongside a trusted leader in cooling textiles to develop new fabrics with superior performance and elegant design,” said Chu, who founded Nautica in the 1980s and sold it before starting DC Design International in the 2000s. He is also the Chairman and Chief Creative Director of Georg Jensen.

Posted: June 2, 2023

Source: brrr°®