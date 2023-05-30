Perry Ellis Partners With Recover™ To Launch New ‘eco denim’ Collections

MADRID — May 30, 2023 — Global lifestyle brand Perry Ellis is partnering with leading materials science experts Recover™, to bring ‘eco denim’ collections to the consumer with the use of Recover’s low-impact recycled cotton fiber.

Perry Ellis was founded on innovation, breaking down the walls of fashion and making clothes designed with real life in mind. Following this ethos, the collaboration with Recover™ allows Perry Ellis to make circular fashion more accessible to the consumer and asserts them as an innovative brand that places sustainability at the forefront.

Sold exclusively on PerryEllis.com, the first Perry Ellis x Recover™ capsule collection launched with ten styles of low-impact men’s denim pants this Spring 2023. Each piece in the collection contains 20% Recover™ recycled cotton fiber from textile waste, reducing the environmental impact of the garment, and was produced by Recover’s vertically integrated strategic partner ADM.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President, Perry Ellis International commented: “This partnership underscores our dedication to collaborating on sustainability solutions. By incorporating Recover™ fiber into our product design, we can offer our consumers high-quality garments that help reduce our fashion carbon footprint.”

Alfredo Ferre, CEO, Recover™ stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with the iconic brand Perry Ellis and support them on their sustainable journey. As the ingredient brand of reference in recycled cotton, we show once again with this collection that style and sustainability are definitely a perfect match.”

Posted: May 30, 2023

Source: Recover™