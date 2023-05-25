New Brand Pinebury Utilizes Nuyarn® Merino For Their Spring/Summer Cycling And Active Outdoor Collection

PORTLAND, ME. — May 24, 2023 — A new challenger brand in the cycling and active outdoor market is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of their Spring/Summer Collection. Rooted in New England’s rich cycling and outdoor heritage, manufactured in the United States, the collection is built with the innovative Nuyarn® merino, a bike industry first in cycling jerseys and apparel.

Pinebury is an independent Maine brand that makes technical apparel domestically using natural fibers for individuals dedicated to pursuing outdoor adventures at any pace or path, in any type of weather. Pinebury gear is inspired by a love of four-season outdoor pursuits and all the activities that are natural to Maine coastlines, mountains and trails.

Pinebury’s Spring/Summer Collection presents a meticulously designed range of cycling and multi-sport apparel that harnesses the power of cutting-edge Nuyarn® technology. Nuyarn® drafts superfine merino wool with a high-performance nylon filament — this breeds ultra-lightweight and durable fabric. Because Nuyarn® is drafted and not “twisted”, it absorbs better in the vapor state, managing moisture more akin to as it does in its loftier fiber state (or on the sheep’s back), Nuyarn Merino is 5x faster drying, 8.8x more durable and has 85% more elasticity/stretch than conventional ring or core-spun merino (industry standard).

The Pinebury collection includes road and gravel cycling jerseys, high-performance short and long-sleeve multi-sport tops, socks and arm warmers, all tailored for optimal fit, freedom of movement, and breathability, seamlessly incorporating these qualities into their collection using Nuyarn® merino. In a departure from traditional gender categorization, Pinebury’s collection is non-gendered, allowing customers to choose based on their measurements for the best fit.

“Pinebury is dedicated to continuous innovation while staying true to the timeless relationship of outdoor sport and Maine’s rich sporting heritage, two elements that are greatly important to me. Tried and tested by a tight-knit community of year-round cyclists, runners and snow-sport obsessives, I feel confident that as our community grows, Pinebury apparel will reach “essential” status among those that value their time outdoors and the high quality gear that makes it all possible.” expressed Kyle Rancourt, Founder and President of Pinebury. “For our initial launch collection, Nuyarn emerged as the ideal natural materials partner, they are surpassing all other merino and natural fiber technologies in terms of performance and longevity. The potential of this technology is boundless and we are merely scratching the surface of what it can achieve. This is just the beginning for us.”

Posted: May 25, 2023

Source: Pinebury