Lion Brand Yarn Announces 145th Anniversary Celebration

LYNDHURST, N.J. — May 11, 2023 — Lion Brand Yarn Company — a global marketer and distributor of knitting and craft yarn and a fifth-generation, family-owned business — is proudly celebrating its milestone 145-year anniversary. Founded in 1878, Lion Brand has been at the forefront of the American crafting community throughout its long history, evolving and connecting with consumers through numerous cultural shifts, including recently developing fully sustainable products and partnering with nonprofit organizations that promote mental health and work to combat discrimination.

“Few creative mediums have proven their longevity and adaptability across cultures and trends throughout the years as much as the fiber arts, and Lion Brand Yarn is proud to have been at the forefront of this wonderful, inclusive community since 1878,” said Adam Blumenthal, president, CEO and fifth-generation family member of Lion Brand Yarn. “Our success and longevity are a testament to many things, including the quality, trust and value associated with our brand, our continuously evolving product portfolio, the comfort our products provide to our amazing, highly engaged Lion Brand customers and the continued support of our retail partners.”

Throughout the next several months, more than 1 million followers across Lion Brand’s social channels will be treated to historical content looking back at past fashions in the fiber arts category, shout-outs from aficionados and opportunities to win Lion Brand gift cards, among many other surprises.

Lion Brand Yarn’s history and resilience are significant: The brand was founded before the automobile, motion pictures, the Hershey Bar and Coca-Cola. Today, the company continues to be a market leader, driven by core legacy brands including Wool Ease®, Wool-Ease Thick & Quick®, Hometown®, Heartland®, Homespun® and Pound of Love®; meaningful new innovative product introductions including Hue & Me® and Mandala®; and an extensive natural and sustainable fiber portfolio including Re-Spun® and Coboo®, all of which are supported by leading-edge social and digital media.

In addition, Lion Brand Yarn supports knitters and crocheters by offering more than 8,000 free patterns on lionbrand.com and promoting community engagement via a diverse array of respected bloggers and influencers. The company has a long history of charitable endeavors, working with nonprofit organizations including Mental Health America, Knit the Rainbow, Warm Up America, HatNotHate, It Gets Better Project and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which has received over $2 million in proceeds from sales of Vanna’s Choice®, a brand launched in collaboration with longtime Lion Brand spokesperson and “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White.

Notable company milestones include:

In 1904, Lion Brand’s first advertisement appeared in the Ladies’ Home Journal.

In 1951, Lion Brand was one of the first companies to introduce nylon and orlon into the market, forever changing the hand-knitting world.

In 1965, Lion Brand became the first hand-knitting company in America to receive the coveted Woolmark, a globally recognized symbol of quality and authenticity in 100% wool products.

In 1978, Lion Brand received an official declaration from the City of New York in recognition of its 100th anniversary.

In 1981, Lion Brand introduced Jamie Yarn, the first yarn line with a photo on the label.

“Wheel of Fortune” star and knitting and crocheting aficionado Vanna White became Lion Brand’s spokesperson in 1994, later launching the best-selling Vanna’s Choice® line of pattern books and yarn. In 2002, Lion Brand ignited the Fun Fur craze, inspiring millions of new knitting and crocheting enthusiasts.

In 2004, Lion Brand’s website received hundreds of thousands of downloads of the free pattern for Martha Stewart’s now-iconic prison release poncho.

In 2013, Lion Brand was awarded the highly coveted Family Business Award of Excellence by Ernst & Young.

In 2020, Lion Brand acquired Silk City Fibers, a leading marketer and distributor of fine yarns to designers and discriminating consumers.

In 2021, Lion Brand partnered with renowned Black crochet artist Aniqua Wilkerson to create Skein Tones, a product line that complements a wide spectrum of skin tones. The product was honored with a 2022 Gold Stevie Award from the American Business Awards.

In 2022, Lion Brand’s Truboo, Coboo, and Re-Spun yarns were named Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group’s Sustainability Awards.

