Darn Tough Vermont® Expands Yet Again — 22 New Knitting Machines Installed At Its Waterbury Mill

NORTHFIELD, VT — May 2, 2023 — Darn Tough Vermont®, now the number one premium sock brand in the outdoor space, announced today that 22 new state-of-the-art knitting machines have recently been added to the 30,000 sq. ft. Waterbury mill. In response to increasing demand, Darn Tough is scaling while maintaining their commitment to American-made socks, still manufactured in Vermont.

“Since we opened our second mill (Waterbury), we have increased our capacity significantly,” said Ric Cabot, President & CEO of Darn Tough. “Increased capacity means that we can provide more opportunities for our communities – that makes us proud.”

The sock brand isn’t just growing its manufacturing footprint at the Waterbury location, they have also committed to more office space.

Darn Tough makes premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks backed by the industry’s only unconditional guarantee for life. This guarantee represents the brand’s mission to both the product and community – never sacrificing quality and continuing to give consumers the best socks imaginable.

Posted: May 2, 2023

Source: Darn Tough Vermont®