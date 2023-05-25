BDG [By Urban Outfitters] And ISKO Denim Join Forces To Create A Capsule Collection Using Recycled Materials

LONDON — May 25, 2023 — BDG [By Urban Outfitters] and the leading denim mill, ISKO have come together to develop a 10-piece collection made up of workwear-inspired denim pieces with finishing designs by British Artist, Dwayne Coleman.

Partnering with ISKO, Urban Outfitters has developed more sustainable denim pieces for this collaboration, utilizing recycled cotton yarns made from cutting waste. All pieces are washed using innovative technology to reduce the chemical, water, and energy footprint so that each item has a low environmental impact score. The development of these washes were done with the help of the experts at ISKO’s Creative Room London. The collection even features an innovative style that uses no virgin cotton, and yet the authenticity and durability remains the same.

The collaboration incorporates the principles of circular design, including minimal wash processing, recycled cotton content, minimal metal trims and removable shank buttons. The styles are designed to last, and after many wears they will be readily recyclable for their next life. Urban Outfitters are also members of Better Cotton whose mission is to help cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment as part of the brand’s wider sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cherie Nelson, Senior Head of buying & Wholesale of Urban Outfitters said “This was an exciting opportunity we were keen to explore. ISKO is the leading denim mill and has new technologies that allow us to delve into sustainability even further for our denim ranges. The collection is elevated and thoughtfully designed. We are hugely excited to release this new BDG range in collaboration with ISKO.”

“At ISKO, we consider ourselves the denim scientists, which is why we are proud to work alongside and share our knowledge with Urban Outfitters as they progress with their sustainability goals. We hold a shared core value and goal in creating denim garments and collections that remain desirable to shoppers without having to compromise on design, style, quality or lifespan of the garment, whilst also protecting our environment and planet. We look forward to seeing this collection launch and to our continued relationship with Urban Outfitters.”, says Melissa Clement, Head of Product Development, ISKO.

The collection designs pay homage to workwear trends to deliver an all-encompassing gender free denim capsule. The finishing touch across the range comes from established British Artist, Dwayne Coleman, who has created an artwork made with upcycled denim and paint techniques which has become the inspiration for denim surface treatment. Elements of his mark-making have been applied to the design of the collection, including wildflower embroideries, patching and hanging threads.

The BDG x ISKO collection launches on urbanoutfitters.com and in key stores across the EU from 10th July 2023.

Posted: May 25, 2023

Source: ISKO