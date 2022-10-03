3M To Launch New Sustainably Driven Insulation – 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless

ST. PAUL, Minn. — October 20, 2022 — 3M announced it will launch 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation this month. The latest textile innovation from the Minnesota-based company is a lightweight, high loft insulation made with 80% Recycled content that’s designed to be flowable for easy processing.

This product is the newest addition to the ever-growing line of 3M™ Thinsulate™ Insulation products made with sustainable features. “At 3M, we’re focused on sustainability from the very beginning of the value chain, so our materials and manufacturing practices must be responsible to start,” said Robert Polik, Senior Application Engineer at 3M.

Crafted with a soft hand feel, 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation is a lightweight, high- loft insulation ideal for puffy garments. It also features a high wash durability, meaning it can maintain its thermal performance even after laundering.

“Aside from its sustainability features, 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation is also easy to apply to apparel,” said Polik. “We’re quite proud of its ‘flowability,’ as it can be applied using a variety of filling machines. And since all apparel is designed differently, the insulation can easily be shaped to fill a garment’s unique quilting channels.”

As a recycled content-based product, 3M™ Thinsulate™ Flowable Featherless Insulation reflects 3M’s wider sustainability initiatives. The company’s headquarters is already powered by 100% renewable electricity, with an aim of achieving 50% renewable electricity in all global locations by 2025. Last year, 3M announced it is pledging $1 billion over 20 years to accelerate environmental goals, including achieving carbon neutrality across operations by 2050, with a 50% reduction by 2030 (versus a baseline year of 2019); reducing water usage by 25% across all facilities by 2030 (versus 2019); and reducing dependence on virgin fossil-based plastics by 125 million pounds by 2025.

This year, 3M can be found at PERFORMANCE DAYS in Munich, Germany from November 3 to 4. Visit 3M at Booth T07, where you can discover more about 3M™ Thinsulate™Flowable Featherless Insulation as well as other upcoming sustainable innovations.

Posted: October 20, 2022

Source: 3M