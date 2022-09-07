Pantone Color Institute Releases Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report Spring/Summer 2023 For New York Fashion Week

CARLSTADT, N.J. — September 7, 2022 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, today released the Pantone® Fashion Color Trend Report Spring/Summer 2023 edition for New York Fashion Week. Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, the trend forecasting and color consultancy, this season’s report features the top ten standout colors, as well as the five new classics we can expect to see as fashion designers introduce their new spring/summer collections.

According to Pantone Color Institute experts, colors for Spring/Summer 2023 New York reflects how our experience of the past few years has influenced our relationship with color. Embracing a fearless approach that ranges from chaos to quiet, we strive forward with a color palette that celebrates a newfound freedom and the excitement of trying something new. Colors and color combinations that lend themselves to experimentation and quirky contrasts highlight our desire for individualism encouraging us to express ourselves in unexpected ways.

“Colors for Spring/Summer 2023 are recalibrated for the new era we are entering. Blending escapism with reality, wholesomeness, and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in mood and color, “said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “There is utility and basic-ness to this season’s color story, while at the same time, there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through.”

About the Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Color Palette:

A range of contrasting colors encouraging experimentation and individualistic expression.

PANTONE 18-1664 Fiery Red: a super charged red tone signaling an energetic intensity

PANTONE 18-2143 Beetroot Purple: an emboldened fuchsia hue depicting the fruits of nature

PANTONE 15-1335 Tangelo: a tangy, tasty vitamin enriched orange

PANTONE 15-1530 Peach Pink: a nurturing peach tone invites you in for a warm embrace

PANTONE 14-0756 Empire Yellow: a luminescent yellow that radiates joyfulness

PANTONE 12-1708 Crystal Rose: a clear pink conveying modern romance

PANTONE 16-6340 Classic Green: a nourishing green imbued with health giving qualities

PANTONE 13-0443 Love Bird: an exotic green with a lively character

PANTONE 16-4036 Blue Perennial: a stand-out blue that spikes the palette

PANTONE 14-4316 Summer Song: a clean blue tone that expresses relaxation and tranquility

About the Spring/Summer 2023 New Classics:

Ultra-calm tints and tones suggest a quiet presence

PANTONE 12-4604 Skylight: a pure and watery cleansing aqua

PANTONE 12-1009 Vanilla Cream: a soft and delicious creamy tone

PANTONE 13-3804 Gray Lilac: a dreamy and ethereal lilac infused gray

PANTONE 15-0628 Leek Green: a vegetal green with a subtle flavor

PANTONE 17-1221 Macchiato: a delectable brown with a light layer of foam

Posted: September 7, 2022

Source: Pantone, LLC.