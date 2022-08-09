Chargeurs PCC Appoints Nancy Braunstein As General Manager, North America

PARIS — August 9, 2022 — Chargeurs PCC, an apparel interlinings manufacturer, today announced that it has appointed Nancy Braunstein as general manager of North America. Braunstein, who is based in New York City, brings more than 30 years of sales leadership experience to the role, having driven the growth of numerous textile and fashion businesses in the US and internationally. Reporting directly to Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs PCC and Chargeurs Luxury Materials, Braunstein will be responsible for driving profitability, efficiency and sustainability across the North America division.

“Nancy Braunstein brings deep knowledge of the fashion and textile industry and a track record of exemplary leadership to her new role at Chargeurs PCC,” said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs Textile. “We’re confident her strategic vision and sales and operations expertise will enable her to rapidly grow our business in North America. We also extend our thanks to Jay Waxer and Joel Lim, who have served as interim leaders of the division over recent months in addition to fulfilling their own primary roles.”

“I’m thrilled to join Chargeurs PCC to accelerate the growth of the North America division,” said Nancy Braunstein. “Chargeurs PCC is a global leader in textile innovation and sustainability, supplying the world’s best fashion and apparel brands with a wide range of products, and I look forward to generating new business and greater efficiency as we continue on our strong growth trajectory.”

Prior to joining Chargeurs PCC, Braunstein served as Business Development Manager for Naia Fibers at Eastman Chemical Company, where she supported the company’s launch of its sustainable Naia cellulosic fiber business in the fashion industry. Her earlier experience spans a variety of sales leadership roles at European companies that include Italian textile mills Marzotto Group and Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, Irish linen mill Moygashel, and global retail design agency Sheridan & Co. She began her career in the United States with Milliken & Company. Braunstein holds a BS in Marketing from Lehigh University.

Source: Chargeurs PCC