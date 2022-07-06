Apparel Veteran Christopher Heyn Joins Lion Brothers Company

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — July 6, 2022 — Lion Brothers Company, a designer and manufacturer of apparel identity and customization, is pleased to announce Christopher Heyn has joined the company as President and CEO. Heyn brings extensive experience in the apparel and retail industry to Lion Brothers; he has propelled numerous brands to growth and prominence in their categories.

Heyn says, “I am tremendously excited to be joining the Lion Brothers team. As the marketplace continues to evolve, what attracts me to Lion Brothers is the opportunity to leverage their continuing advancements in technology and innovation which will provide solutions in how brands effectively and efficiently service their customers and consumers in the future.”

Most recently, Heyn served as Chief Executive Officer of Southern Tide, one of the fastest-growing lifestyle apparel brands in the United States with leisure and activewear collections for men, women and children as well as collegiate-themed apparel and fashion accessories. While at Southern Tide, Heyn led the brand’s omni channel expansion to build its direct-to-consumer and business-to-business efforts, oversaw the opening of retail stores and expanded product availability to more than 1,200 specialty retailers. Heyn also developed innovative products focused on performance apparel through collaborations with leading companies in performance textiles.

Earlier in his career, Heyn was CEO and Chairman of sportswear marketer Summit Golf Brands, the third-largest golf apparel company in the U.S., where he transformed the company, enhancing revenue and profitability. He previously served as Senior Vice President of the National Basketball Association’s Global Merchandise Group and served as President of Nautica, where he helped elevate the brand to become the #2 ranked men’s sportswear collection in the United States.

Suzy Ganz, Executive Chairman of Lion Brothers says, “Chris is an exceptional talent. As one of the leading executives in apparel and retail, we are thrilled that Chris has joined Lion to accelerate this next stage of growth for the company. Chris understands how the apparel industry is rapidly changing and how Lion’s innovation in apparel identity and embellishment solutions create brand value and deliver speed to market and agility for apparel brands. Chris’ tremendous industry experience will help Lion expand more rapidly into new markets, categories and geographies. We look forward to his keen insights and outstanding leadership. He is an executive that truly understands why identity matters.”

Founded in 1899, Lion Brothers has worked with some of the most notable brands in the world, including sports and fashion brands alike. Their partners include Nike, Adidas, Hanes, Disney, Polo Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Coach, Christian Dior, Harley-Davidson and major sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and Major League Soccer, countless membership and affinity organizations, and colleges just to name a select few.

