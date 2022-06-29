EUROJERSEY Presents Its AW 2023 Ready-To-Wear Collection “FREE MIND” In Sensitive® Fabrics

CARONNO PERTUSELLA, Italy — June 29, 2022 — The new AW 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Sensitive® Fabrics by EUROJERSEY crowns art as the inspired muse of creativity and conquers the language that the fashion world likes so much. Testimonials from every era, fashion and art have continued to take from each other colours and magic that seduce at first sight. This is how the Flash Art capsule of Sensitive® Fabrics came about, fuelled by Villa Panza collection of American art, thanks to EUROJERSEY’s partnership with FAI – Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano, for the WE CAN project – The Power of Action in Culture, Art, Nature.

But not only that, a reconciliation with nature lays bare new visionary paths supported by folk-inspired print proposals for iconic and timeless garments. Designs of plaids, Prince of Wales and pinstripes promote impeccable British style outfits through to surreal variations of animalier prints and textures punctuated by metallic pigments.

Sensitive® Fabrics have the advantage of following the body and adapting to each individual movement in perfect harmony thanks to their three-dimensional elasticity. Wrinkle-free, crush-proof, crease-resistant, and easy to wash in the washing machine, they dry quickly and do not need to be ironed. Breathable, they are the ideal 24wear fabrics for the creation of high-performance garments for all daily needs without neglecting that mix of style and comfort.

Posted: June 29, 2022

Source: EUROJERSEY