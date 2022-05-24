Wrangler® Reels In Fishing Styles With New ATG Wrangler Angler™ Collection And Will Serve As The Official Sponsor Of The Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour In 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 24, 2022 — Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced the expansion of its successful All Terrain Gear by Wrangler™ line of outdoor and athleisure apparel to include high-performance fishing styles with the launch of the ATG Wrangler Angler™ Collection. Designed for functionality, comfort and durability, the collection meets the unique needs of anglers everywhere, incorporating key features including increased ventilation, stretch and range of motion.

The collection is a direct response to increased interest in recreational fishing over the past few years, specifically among casual fisherman. According to data collected from the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s 2021 Special Report on Fishing, 18% of the U.S. population ages six and up went fishing at least one time in 2020, making it an ideal time for new and returning anglers to explore new fishing gear as the sport’s popularity continues to grow.

“Wrangler was born as an outdoor brand. With the launch of the ATG Wrangler Angler Collection, we are harnessing our unique understanding of the importance of durability and versatility for outdoor apparel, to bring style and comfort to the sportfishing space,” said Tom Waldron, EVP, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Brand President – Wrangler. “At Wrangler we are committed to strategic growth that is true to our roots. We are excited to continue to grow our outdoor collection to meet the dynamic needs of outdoor enthusiasts.”

Building off features and attributes of the men’s and women’s ATG by Wrangler line, the dual-gender Wrangler Angler™ Collection couples performance with effortless style to take consumers from the office to the outdoors. Key products available in the ATG Wrangler Angler Collection include:

The Men’s LS Sun Performance Sun Shirt, Hike-to-Fish SS Shirt, and LS Angler Shirt and Women’s Hooded Sun Tee and LS Angler Shirt, all of which feature moisture-wicking fabric and UPF protection.

The Men’s Angler Short and Angler Utility Short, which feature increased stretch and range of motion.

The Women’s SS Angler Dress, which offers lightweight material that provides breathability and comfort, as well as increased ventilation for warm days on the water.

Aligning with the launch of the ATG Wrangler Angler™ Collection, Wrangler has aligned itself as a sponsor of Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization and premier outdoor entertainment brand. Wrangler will serve as the Official Sponsor of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Wrangler this year and are proud to associate with a brand that’s helping to address some of the biggest issues that anglers face when shopping for typical fishing attire,” said Jim Wilburn, President and CEO of Major League Fishing. “The collaboration was a natural fit for Major League Fishing, as the Wrangler brand feels synonymous with what we and the sport are all about – hard work, an adventurous spirit and courageous individuality.”

Apparel from the ATG Wrangler Angler™ Collection is available on Wrangler.com and at retailers nationwide, including Amazon. Retail prices range from $28.99- $55.99. To learn more about the ATG Wrangler Angler™ Collection, visit www.wrangler.com.

Posted: May 24, 2022

Source: Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands