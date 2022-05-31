RefrigiWear® Acquires Samco Freezerwear

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — May 27, 2022 — RefrigiWear, a supplier of insulated work apparel for the cold chain, today announced its acquisition of Samco Freezerwear Co (Samco). Founded in 1968, Samco is a provider of freezerwear, insulated industrial workwear, and other insulated industrial apparel and accessories for workers in the food-related cold chain.

“We are excited to welcome Samco to the RefrigiWear family. This acquisition will help us serve our customers with a broader range of choices,” explained Ryan Silberman, CEO, RefrigiWear. “For us, it’s all about the customer and gaining capabilities to serve the ever-changing and demanding environments they face in the cold chain.This acquisition is a strong statement of our continued support of the workers and companies that help bring food to our kitchen tables.”

Both companies offer a selection of products that keep workers warm and safe in temperature-controlled distribution and production facilities, which can sometimes operate in temperatures well-below freezing. RefrigiWear and Samco will continue to operate under separate brand names with diverse product offerings for customers both small and large.

Source: RefrigiWear, Inc.