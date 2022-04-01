PVH Names Rick Relinger SVP, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO)

NEW YORK — March 31, 2022 — Rick Relinger has been confirmed to the role of SVP, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO). Relinger has served as Interim CSO since November 2021. In this role, he will continue to oversee the global Corporate Responsibility function for PVH, leading all aspects of Forward Fashion, PVH’s sustainability strategy.

Rick is responsible for embedding sustainability across PVH’s brands, regions, and functions and into company culture, as well as working with external stakeholders to integrate sustainability into our products and across our business operations– enabling PVH as an industry leading platform that grows sustainable brands.

He has been instrumental in the development of PVH’s sustainable business plan. Rick operationalized PVH’s Forward Fashion commitments and most recently, brought PVH’s sustainable business multiyear strategy to life with a new level of collaboration across businesses.

Since joining PVH in 2014, Rick has launched major partnerships which include with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to expand professional development opportunities for over 100,000 women working in Bangladesh’s garment sector and with the International Labour Organization’s Better Work program to establish representative workplace committees in factories across our supply chain. Rick also led efforts for PVH to sign the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry to strengthen health and safety standards across the supply chain and extend the Accord’s reach to countries beyond Bangladesh.

He previously held positions at the Fair Labor Association and Teach for America. Rick currently serves on the Advisory Committee of the International Labour Organization’s Better Work program.

Rick said: “I am inspired by the opportunity to continue driving our sustainability strategy forward. While more work is needed to achieve our Forward Fashion ambitions, I am excited about the impact we can make by delivering sustainable products to our consumers, eliminating carbon emissions and advancing human rights across our value chain, and increasing transparency to our stakeholders.”

Posted: April 1, 2022

Source: PVH Corp.