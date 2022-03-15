Wrangler® Expands Made In USA Collection With 100-Percent Traceable Cotton Grown By American Farmers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 15, 2022 — Wrangler® announced today the expansion of its Rooted Collection™, a line of jeans and shirts grown, cut and sewn in the USA. New for Spring ‘22, the brand has introduced a men’s and women’s jean made completely from U.S.-grown sustainable cotton, along with additional state-specific jeans for Alabama, California, North Carolina and Texas. The purpose of the collection is three-fold: to celebrate local farmers, promote sustainable farming practices and highlight the quality of American craftsmanship.

Contributing to the brand’s goal of 100-percent sustainable cotton usage by 2025 as part of its WeCare Wrangler platform, all cotton in the collection is traceable to individual farms in each jean’s respective state, which were selected for the program due to their commitment to responsible land stewardship practices. Participating farms include Martin Family Farm (Alabama), Tri T Farms (California), Buie Family Farm (North Carolina) and Vanderman Farms (Texas).

Every Wrangler Rooted Collection® state jean features subtle but classic elements like custom metal shanks, rivets, patches and pocket prints unique to that state. A custom stamp on the pocket lining spotlights each farmer’s name and signature, while the other side nods to their tireless work ethic and responsible land stewardship.

Along with the premium denim, the brand is also releasing sustainable t-shirts for thirteen individual states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Wyoming, Texas, as well as additional USA-inspired designs.

“From start to finish, our approach to this collection reflects the attitude of farmers toward the earth: responsible, respectful and rooted in U.S. soil,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “The goal of the Rooted Collection is to honor the American farmer and promote traceability and the sustainable farming practices including soil health, water saving techniques and regenerative agriculture.”

The Wrangler Rooted Collection is available on wrangler.com and in select retailers – shop men’s and women’s.

Posted: March 15, 2022

Source: Wrangler®, a Kontoor Brands brand