ALLIED Feather + Down Introduces First Down Capsule Collection

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — March 17, 2022 — ALLIED Feather + Down (AF+D) is proud to announce the US drop of their first ever down jacket capsule collection.

Originally released exclusively to the Japanese market, this collection of four jackets will be available in the US on ALLIED’s Zero Degrees North website (zeronrth.com), ALLIED’s recently launched product, design, and creative innovation lab. These jackets blur the line between outdoor performance and fashion-forward aesthetics, bringing together ethically-sourced down from ALLIED, industry-leading down garment manufacturing from MN Inter-Fashion, and the finest downproof textiles from Pertex.

“We often thought it would be interesting to see what we could accomplish from a product perspective with our knowledge of materials, incredible partner relationships and intimate awareness of the trends of both the new outdoor and fashion industries,” said Matthew Betcher, Creative and Marketing Director for ALLIED. “Coming together with one of the finest Japanese manufacturers of luxury outerwear and some of the best down proof fabrics available, it was, in our eyes, a potential opportunity to produce a small “no holds barred” capsule collection of products unparalleled for performance, fashion and sustainability.”

Japanese culture has long embraced the collision of urban and outdoor style and these four jackets each embrace this sensibility and aesthetic, making Japan the perfect home for the collection. Building a Japanese design within one of the finest Japanese outerwear manufacturers who have worked with some of the most innovative and cutting edge fashion and technical outerwear lends this collection a level of design and innovation that marries nicely with innovative fabrics and the best down insulation in the world. Having been sold through select retailers in Japan this past fall, it is currently available to the North American market via zeronrth.com.

For the first drop, the collection will feature four different jackets:

The Flameproof Down Coat is built to withstand the harshest environments, from alpine mountain tops to frigid urban explorations. Featuring a near bomb-proof shell and filled with ALLIED down, this jacket looks good at the end of times. And if it gets a little warm, interior shoulder straps make it both easy and stylish to wear on and off.

The UL Bulky Down Jacket blends lightweight pertex textiles with overfilled baffles of ALLIED Down, producing unparalleled warmth while remaining light. The cut of the jacket is both a nod to the down parkas of the past while presented through a fashion-forward lens. This jacket can quite literally go from the streets of Paris to the top of Mont Blanc.

The Reversible Down Cardigan features a lightweight Pertex fabric on one side and an innovative down-proof polartec fleece on the other. With a distinct Japanese fit, this piece can be found on the streets of Tokyo and on the backs of streetwear-driven influencers.

The Weatherproof Coat consists of a Pertex 3L outer shell and extremely lightweight removable down jacket liner featuring ALLIED down. Able to be worn three different ways, this is the must-have piece for the traveler as it packs minimally and still provides protection and warmth from a wide range of weather conditions.

Posted: March 17, 2022

Source: ALLIED Feather + Down