VF Corp’s Dickies Doubles Conversions With 3DLOOK’s AI-First Virtual Shopping Solution 

SAN MATEO, CA — February 7, 2022 — Workwear and apparel brand Dickies®, owned by VF Corporation, has seen a 94% increase in conversions since implementing 3DLOOK’s size and fit recommendations on Alibaba Group’s Tmall global platform in China, while also driving up satisfaction rates and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Rolled out in May 2021, the innovation has provided a significant boost to a number of the brand’s KPIs. According to market research conducted by consulting firm Bain for Dickies, 87% of all surveyed customers report the tool has improved the shopping experience and would like to see the size and fit recommendations added to more products. The study also found that 94% of surveyed consumers rate sizing as the key barrier to purchasing garments online, reiterating the need for innovative solutions to measure online customers and match them with well-fitting garments remotely. Overall, the independent research concluded that the tool had “made a positive impact on Dickies brand image and was perceived to be strong in delivering a young & innovative image and sense of style.”

With the solution, Dickies was able to reduce their customers’ reliance on support staff and improve the efficiency of the purchasing process, since 50% of all support questions received are related to size. Additionally, the brand used 3DLOOK’s solution as an opportunity to offer a unique, engaging customer experience to China’s young, digitally-savvy Gen Z shoppers, who make up the majority of Tmall’s active consumers.

“Personalization matters more than ever and we know that modern, digital consumers expect shopping experiences that cater to their individual needs,” said Whitney Cathcart, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at 3DLOOK. “With size selection being a big barrier to purchase, our fit solution for Dickies produced results that deliver to the demands of their shoppers.”

To use the solution, shoppers on Dickies Tmall store simply selected a product, clicked on the measurement widget, and let the voice assistant guide them through the quick photo flow. From just two photos — front and side — 3DLOOK’s technology obtains landmarks and more than 80+ measurement points using a patented combination of computer vision and 3D statistical modeling and compares the results with product data to determine the best size and fit for the customer’s body.

Following the success of the size and fit recommendation solution, in July 2021, 3DLOOK rolled out YourFit – the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations. In early 2022, the company plans to roll out a new enhanced out-of-the-box version of YourFit that will support simple integration with leading e-commerce platforms and a completely revamped UX that is engaging and interactive and puts data privacy and security to the forefront of the experience based on the feedback from thousands of users and numerous brands and retailers.

Posted: February 7, 2022

Source: 3DLOOK